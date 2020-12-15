Life Extension Launches New Longevity Formula Bio-Fisetin

Promotes cellular senescence and longevity with fisetin enhanced formulation that offers higher absorption than fisetin alone

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fruits and vegetables are packed with fisetin, a type of plant compound that is known for promoting healthy cellular metabolism and senescence, thus promoting longevity. The problem? Fisetin rapidly becomes inactive during digestion. To help the body fully utilize fisetin’s many health benefits, Life Extension has launched Bio-Fisetin, a new supplement that uses a novel delivery technique which allows the plant nutrient to be absorbed in a way that conventional fisetin formulas simply can’t match.

“We’re excited about our fisetin formula,” said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “We combined fisetin with special galactomannan compounds from fenugreek seeds to inhibit fisetin from becoming inactive. This delivery technique allows fisetin to stay in the body for a longer period, making it up to 25 times more available than unformulated fisetin. So, the body can access the health benefits it offers.”

The fenugreek fiber coating works by surrounding fisetin and shielding it from undergoing biotransformation, which is the process that renders it inactive, according to Dr. Smith.

Fisetin has long been studied by longevity experts, because it can actively target senescent or aging cells. These are cells that were once healthy but no longer function optimally, a process known as cellular senescence. Over time, aging cells can accumulate and affect the day-to-day function of the healthy cells around them. A study published in the online journal BioMedicine found that, after testing 10 different flavonoids, fisetin proved to have the highest senolytic activity. This means it can encourage the body’s natural clearing and recycling process, supporting cellular health and longevity.

Fisetin also regulates sirtuin function, another critical aspect of cellular longevity. Sirtuin proteins are responsible for maintaining cells performing at their best, but sirtuin activity declines with age. Emerging research shows that fisetin encourages youthful, healthy sirtuin function.

Fisetin also has antioxidant properties, which help support healthy brain function by inhibiting inflammatory factors and protecting delicate brain cells from oxidative stress.7 And by promoting healthy sugar metabolism and maintaining blood sugar levels within a normal range, fisetin protects eye and kidney health.

Life Extension’s once-daily, innovative botanical Bio-Fisentin formula is gluten free, vegetarian, and non-GMO.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease

Attachments

Rey Searles Life Extension 954-766-8433 rsearles@lifeextension.com