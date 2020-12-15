ROAM Media Unveils New Academy Classes For Adventurers

Membership Offers Access To Exclusive Insight From Leading Outdoor Heroes

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, CO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROAM Media, the Colorado-based start-up committed to quality storytelling and outdoor education, founded by the world’s best adventure athletes, photographers, and filmmakers, recently unveiled ROAM Academy, a collection of exclusive online training, from the world’s best instructors and a curriculum focused on climbing, biking, camping, surfing, skiing, photography, and more.

Founded by a group of elite athletes and creative visionaries that includes Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin, celebrated snowboarders Jeremy Jones and Travis Rice, pioneering climber Sasha Digiulian, big-wave surfer Ian Walsh and acclaimed adventure photographers Chris Burkard and Cory Richards, ROAM Media is committed to inspiring, educating and enabling adventure and purpose.

The new ROAM Academy serves a membership hoping to level-up their outdoor skills by offering exclusive insight from some of the world’s best adventure icons, including Conrad Anker climber (right). Launching with more than 20 hours of education for climbing, fitness, photography, surfing, mountain biking and adventure travel, with additional courses coming online soon.

“We started ROAM to inspire, educate and activate your life of adventure and purpose. We inspire people with quality storytelling. We educate with the ROAM Academy. And we activate the community with events like the annual ROAM Awards (postponed to 2021 due to COVID),” said Christopher Jerard, ROAM’s Founder and CEO. “With this launch, we continue to build the world's leading Adventure Club. We're providing our members the exclusive benefit of taking immersive classes from icons like Conrad Anker and Jimmy Chin. Beta from the masters, anytime anywhere at your convenience. No matter your current level of skill, everyone can learn from these world-class instructors. We're excited that so many people are signing up already, investing in themselves, and embracing ROAM's vision to inspire, educate and activate adventurous and fulfilling lives.”

Those interested in learning these skills from the best in adventure sports can purchase access to ROAM Academy’s entire curriculum of courses via a monthly fee of $15 or pay a one-time annual fee of $149. Membership also includes hours of original quality content via ROAM’s original shows and mini-documentaries, including videos and podcasts, as well as access to special events, regular member Q+A’s with founding members, deeper community building, travel partnerships and more planned for 2021.

To become a member and gain access to ROAM Academy’s online curriculum, visit roammedia.com/pricing.

