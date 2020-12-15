Konica Minolta Receives 2020 Security Solutions Award from Security Sales and Integration

Recognized for System Surveyor Solution

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received a 2020 Security Solutions Award from Security Sales and Integration (SSI) in the security apps category for its System Surveyor solution, an intelligent system design platform. This mobile, cloud-based tool enables users to gather all system requirements and IoT assets in a single place. The software and app solve the problems associated with rudimentary site survey methods, a painstaking system design process, and outdated system records.

The Security Solutions Awards Program measures how manufacturers’ devices perform in actual deployments in the field. Entries are judged on all aspects involved, including application, innovation, functionality, value, advantages versus similar solutions, competitive advantages, benefits to the installer or monitoring provider and benefits to the end user.

“System Surveyor is a great way to help customers envision what our cameras can cover, which is generally more than other camera brands,” said Hampton Hale, Director of Business Intelligence Services, Konica Minolta. “Employing this extremely modern, non-manual technique when helping organizations upgrade a security system or outfit a new facility demonstrates that we are a serious player in video security solutions, and this award further solidifies our position in this space.”

Traditionally, system design professionals across the globe have created site surveys by taking notes on paper and photos on a phone or camera. Cobbling all this together can be a tedious, error-prone process. System re-designs, installation errors and no cost change orders occur often, and without experience in security or engineering, the manual approach can be even more difficult.

The System Surveyor design platform provides an interactive drag-and-drop interface to place system components on a “living” digital floor plan. Users can upload or create floor plans, take and annotate photos, develop system layouts, specify required products such as cameras, and more. They can also generate a bill of materials with a customer’s part numbers already built into the tool.

“Manufacturers claim their products are the ‘best,’ ‘first of its kind,’ ‘revolutionary,’ ‘game-changing’ and other such hyperbole. However, the real test ― especially when dealing in the sometimes life or death realm of security and safety ― is how those solutions truly meet the needs of both the security integrator and their customer. That is the true litmus test and why SSI founded the Security Solutions Awards,” said SSI Associate Publisher Scott Goldfine. “This program is both an outstanding platform for security product suppliers to showcase their wares and a unique source for integrators to identify project solutions.”

The visual, collaborative System Surveyor platform can also accelerate proposal development and engineering planning with the ability to work virtually by uploading a floor plan or Google Earth snapshot to begin the system design.

Read about all the winners of SSI’s 6th Annual Security Solutions Awards program as well as Konica Minolta’s winning case study.

Visit Konica Minolta’s website to learn more about its video security solutions.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and the World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

#####

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us