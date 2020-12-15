Diamanti Solidifies Position as Market Leader Through Sustained Growth, Technological Innovation

Customer Growth, Expansion, Product Launches, Partnerships and Accolades Underscore Diamanti Expertise and Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes applications and data management for global enterprises, continues to earn international recognition as a key enabler of Kubernetes and containers in the enterprise. Financial and customer growth, geographic expansion, new executive hires, innovative product launches, partnerships, and industry accolades all highlight its leadership position.



"Diamanti has experienced a banner year in 2020 and continues to grow," said Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti. "Organizations recognize the power of Kubernetes as a building block for becoming cloud-native. However, the technology is challenging to implement and scale, especially in an enterprise hybrid cloud. Diamanti's global expansion, customer growth, and industry recognition signal that our platform solves the challenges of container adoption and will continue to deliver the results enterprises need to succeed."

Global Expansion, Organizational Growth Highlight Foundational 2020

For its latest quarter, Diamanti’s exit ARR grew more than 100% year-over-year. Diamanti has also grown geographically, opening new offices in the Netherlands and Singapore and expanding its presence in Australia, Canada, Italy, Mexico and Turkey.

To drive its continued expansion, Diamanti expanded its leadership team, adding Jony Hartono as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jenny Fong as Vice President of Marketing. Hartono's strong track record of financial success with public and private companies and Fong's deep expertise in containers and virtualization help ensure Diamanti is well-positioned to maintain its current trajectory.

Demand for Kubernetes Platform Drives Customer Demand

Container adoption is skyrocketing as the push to become cloud-native goes mainstream. Diamanti enables organizations to complete their transformations by deploying applications seamlessly across hybrid clouds and migrating applications for disaster recovery and geographic expansion. Driven by strong demand for its technology, Diamanti has:

Acquired a significant number of new customers, including large banking and energy organizations across the globe, resulting in more new customers in the last six months than in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Delivered technological and economic value to existing customers, resulting in renewals and increased investments over multi-year relationships.

Rapidly expanded use cases resulting in bookings on target to grow 150% over 2019.



Diamanti's current trajectory has attracted the attention of some of the most respected global companies. Technology and channel partners are a critical component of Diamanti's growth strategy; the organization works carefully with its partners to ensure partner companies’ success and bolster Diamanti's expansion.

Diamanti expanded technology partnerships, including Dell, Lenovo , and Red Hat .

, and . Diamanti established its Technology A lliance Partner Program to help customers grow with best-in-breed solutions for containers and Kubernetes. New channel partners include Tech Data, VST ECS, and Ingram Micro.

Software-Driven Product Approach Cements Diamanti as Pillar of Cloud-Native Transformations

Diamanti has established itself as a beacon for organizations pursuing a cloud-native future. It has done so by continuously evolving the software layer of its technology platform. Product launches in 2020 highlight this innovation and introduced the market to the idea of one Kubernetes management platform for any enterprise, on-premises or in the cloud. This year, Diamanti:

Announced Diamanti Spektra ™ 3.0 , the first and only multi-cluster, multi-cloud Kubernetes solution that meets enterprise IT requirements for operating and managing stateful applications.

, the first and only multi-cluster, multi-cloud Kubernetes solution that meets enterprise IT requirements for operating and managing stateful applications. Launched Diamanti Ultima , a new standalone software product that delivers cloud-native data services with the only integrated networking and storage data plane solution that can extend across on-premises and cloud-based environments, supporting any Kubernetes cluster distribution. Diamanti’s standalone software version of Ultima can be optionally linked to Diamanti’s Ultima hardware offload capability.

, a new standalone software product that delivers cloud-native data services with the only integrated networking and storage data plane solution that can extend across on-premises and cloud-based environments, supporting any Kubernetes cluster distribution. Diamanti’s standalone software version of Ultima can be optionally linked to Diamanti’s Ultima hardware offload capability. Extended Diamanti Spektra and Ultima reach with support for AWS .

. Announced Diamanti D20 RH for Red Hat OpenShift 4.5 .

Third-party testing continually demonstrates the fast performance of Diamanti technology.

McKnight Consulting Group Microsoft SQL Server performance testing found that at the TPC-H scale factor of 100 and 32 concurrent users, Diamanti was between 4x and 12x faster than AWS Kubernetes Service. Diamanti was also between 4x and 6x faster than Azure Kubernetes Service and more than 24x faster than a standard X86 system running Portworx.

found that at the TPC-H scale factor of 100 and 32 concurrent users, Diamanti was between 4x and 12x faster than AWS Kubernetes Service. Diamanti was also between 4x and 6x faster than Azure Kubernetes Service and more than 24x faster than a standard X86 system running Portworx. Diamanti and Kinney Group created a best-of-class reference architecture for deploying and running Splunk Enterprise . The reference design outperformed AWS by 3.2x for SVA C1.

Diamanti also announced that the USPTO granted patent US 10,860,213, which brings the total of granted patents to Diamanti to 5. These patents protect Diamanti’s unique approach to networking and storage virtualization for cloud native applications.

Analysts, Press Recognize Diamanti's Technological Innovation

Numerous industry accolades celebrate Diamanti's technological innovation and impact on cloud-native transformations. Awards include:

Finalist for the 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Award , which recognized the company for its Diamanti Spektra™ multi-cluster, multi-cloud Kubernetes platform in the Container Technology category.

, which recognized the company for its Diamanti Spektra™ multi-cluster, multi-cloud Kubernetes platform in the Container Technology category. IDC Innovator in Containerized Application Storage Platforms , highlighting Diamanti's groundbreaking business model and innovative technology.

, highlighting Diamanti's groundbreaking business model and innovative technology. CRN 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Data Center – Kubernetes category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the channel’s future success with their dedication to innovation.



About Diamanti

Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform enables enterprises to rapidly adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built-in. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.