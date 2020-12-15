Newest Version of Epicor BisTrack Global Provides Enhanced Functionality to Streamline Business Operations

BisTrack Global updates provide end-to-end solutions to support enterprise financial management, increase business scalability, and better enable employees and customers to switch to the cloud as the workforce evolves

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced the release of its Epicor BisTrack™ Global offering, the business management software for the building supply industry. These enhancements include greater financial management and reporting capabilities, enabling users to make better decisions through access to deeper insights, greater visibility into inventory, and improved efficiency. Epicor BisTrack Global is available to North American businesses and new UK customers.

“For the last 45 years, we’ve committed ourselves to raising the bar on building supply business practices, and this latest update to BisTrack is no different,” said Jason Parchomchuk, Manager, BisTrack Product Management, Epicor. “We’ve seen firsthand the impact of COVID-19 on our customers’ business. For this reason, we have enhanced our BisTrack solution with today’s unique challenges top of mind. With BisTrack, we are empowering lumber and building material supply businesses with the ability to gain insights, as well as simplify and optimize processes, to ultimately better serve their customers and grow their business.”

Key new features of BisTrack Global include:

New enhancements to drive profitability, save significant time and enable greater visibility : Simplified Kit Management Enhancements : Businesses can now save significant time and effort by using attributes to perform bulk set up or changes that affect all kits at the same time – a considerable reduction in complexity. Richer integration with Epicor Warehouse Management : Greater visibility into how your inventory is stored and packaged in the warehouse, enabling the maintenance to occur in real-time, on the floor, as the material is handled. Expanded web functionality : New API endpoints for richer eCommerce integration. Expanded BisTrack functionality available within a web browser.

: Integration with Epicor Financials: This integration provides all BisTrack users with a business management solution with end-to-end control and visibility of financial transactions and processes.

To learn more about BisTrack Global, visit this link.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers’ unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor, BisTrack, and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Raelle Alfaro Epicor Software raelle.alfaro@epicor.com