CBDCapitalGroup Publishes Gender-Specific Quality of Life Data on CBD

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”), a CBD nutraceuticals investment and scaling company, today announced that it has published proprietary data gathered from the Company’s quantitative Short Form (SF)-36 Health Survey on gender-specific uses of cannabidiol (CBD) and has sent it to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following its scientific conference last month on “CBD and Other Cannabinoids: Sex and Gender Differences in Use and Responses.” David Metzler, CEO of CBDCapitalGroup, will also be presenting this data at the Cannabis Industry Journal’s Cannabis Quality Virtual Conference Series on December 15, 2020, at 9:05 a.m. PT.

“Our goal for publishing these survey results is to highlight the need for research relating to women-specific CBD usage and I’m excited to be presenting these findings in front of my peers and industry experts,” said Metzler. “The SF-36 survey is now an established way for CBD companies to prove that their products are actually improving the quality of lives of men and women. Given that, in 2021, we will be making these Medical Outcome Studies available to companies beyond our portfolio to help advance the industry and help federal agencies create policies on safety and quantity standards.”

The results were conducted by accruals following the Rand Corporation’s guidelines, and the data was analyzed by Steve Myers & Associates (Myers & Associates) as well as Wholistic Research and Education Foundation (“Wholistic”), a non-profit dedicated to CBD and Cannabis Research. In its findings, the survey found that the three most common reasons women take CBD are for chronic pain, anxiety and insomnia. Results from the data showed that women reported a “statistically significant” increase in Quality of Life of 6.76 percent over 4-weeks of usage and women taking CBD for 13 weeks or more (over 90 days) reported an 8.75 percent increase in Quality of Life.

“The gender-specific insights from these surveys give us a glimpse into the personalized differences in how CBD-rich formulations may affect different demographics,” said Wholistic President and Co-founder Pelin Thorogood. “We have the opportunity to take advantage of such real-world data to inform future clinical trial designs to further explore the use of precision medicine in cannabinoid therapy.”

Kimberly Kovacs, CCG Advisor, CEO of The Arcview Group and Chairman of Arcview Capital, a prominent cannabis investment firm, said, “I’m very proud to be a part of a company that is taking action to fill the information gap that currently exists within cannabinoid research and, specifically, is assessing outcomes around gender. Unlike many prescription products that have received FDA approval without studying their effect on females, cannabis is now being studied for gender-specific effects and showing positive results. This type of research is part of my passion because it will help legitimize the industry and recognizes the difference that gender can make in our response to products. It’s great to see the FDA requesting this kind of data as CCG dedicates its resources to helping further the public’s knowledge of CBD.”

