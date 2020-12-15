BeyondTrust adds Remote Support Integration for ServiceNow CSM

New BeyondTrust Remote Support integration with ServiceNow enables support desk efficiencies, faster incident response, and improved “first call” resolution

Extended integration introduces new features to streamline customer service workflows and drive customer satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide technology leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced a new integration between its leading Remote Support solution and ServiceNow® Customer Service Management (CSM). This integration provides support technicians using ServiceNow CSM and BeyondTrust Remote Support with smoother, more efficient workflows and processes, and a superior user experience. The integrated solution also enables customer service agents to maintain security best practices while improving support desk efficiency and resolving more incidents within the first contact.

The solution enables joint BeyondTrust and ServiceNow customers to resolve support incidents more quickly and effectively, resulting in a better customer experience. This integration creates a ‘one-stop-shop’ experience, allowing customers to consolidate technologies, have better visibility into operational processes, speed up communications and reporting, and maintain compliance.

“We are excited to expand our integration offerings for Remote Support with ServiceNow, one of our leading technology partners,” states Dan DeRosa, Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “Our Remote Support integration with ServiceNow CSM enables service desk teams to streamline their support workflows and increase their productivity, without compromising security or customer satisfaction.”

BeyondTrust Remote Support comes with out-of-the-box integrations for the leading Service Desk, CRM, and Systems Management solutions. BeyondTrust’s Remote Support and ServiceNow integrations enable organizations to deliver services more efficiently, reduce demand on operations, and manage processes, workflows, and the customer experience more effectively.

With ServiceNow and BeyondTrust, not only can customer service organizations track and resolve cases, but they can also analyze root cause and drive problems to permanent resolution. Technicians are able to launch a Remote Support session directly from the support ticket or change record, automatically update tickets with details from the support session, and include the chat transcript and session recording within the ticket. The outcomes are lower costs, improved service quality, and higher customer loyalty for these organizations.

Benefits of the BeyondTrust Remote Support integration with ServiceNow CSM include:

Increased rates of “first call” resolution

Automation that reduces manual task load for technicians

Efficient resourcing for the support organization

Elimination of manual tasks and errors

Accurate record keeping



BeyondTrust Remote Support integration with ServiceNow CSM is available now, in the ServiceNow AppStore.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

