EIS Ranked Among “Best-in-Class” Overall in U.S. P&C Core Systems Evaluation

Aite Group Report Gives EIS Suite Top Marks for Data Integration, Breadth and Depth of Product Features and Client Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, was named among the “Best-in-Class” P&C Core Systems providers Overall and in Vendor Stability in Aite Group’s new report “Aite Matrix: 2020 U.S. P&C Core Systems Evaluation.”



The report explores some of the key trends within the core systems market for P&C carriers and discusses the ways in which technology is evolving to address new market needs and challenges.

“EIS has focused on building a coretech platform that enables insurers to more easily create an ecosystem of services, data, and partners, and to build and distribute customer-centered insurance products in new and emerging B2B and B2C business models,” says Tony Grosso, Global Head of Marketing, EIS. “We are proud that Aite Group—and our customers—have recognized our leadership in providing the industry the most open, ecosystem-friendly core and digital platform.”

EIS stood out against much larger and publicly-traded competitors in the overall scoring of Aite’s AM Components, which include Vendor Stability, Client Strength, Client Services, and Product Features. EIS achieved best-in-class scores in three categories, including a tie top score of 96% for Product Features and a shared second place at 93% for Client Services, based on customer feedback.

“P&C insurance carriers worldwide are being asked to provide more customized and personalized experiences for their policyholders, such as quicker and more accurate underwriting decisions or a facilitated claims process. To make this happen, carriers increasingly rely on third-party data and on a core system that can integrate this data into various workflows,” said Jay Sarzen, senior analyst with Aite Group's P&C Insurance practice. “EIS responded to the market need with an open platform that can meet the evolving needs of a wide range of carrier clients. Any carrier looking for a flexible and highly capable platform that can deliver a digitally focused experience would be well-served by EIS Suite.”

According to the report, the best way for carriers to meet evolving customer and prospect expectations is to employ a more digital experience, the foundation of which is data. This means that a core system’s ability to seamlessly integrate copious amounts of existing and emerging data into carrier workflows is critical for digital evolution. The report cited several EIS Suite best-in-class strengths to that end:

Data Integration: EIS is one of a small handful of vendors that can integrate all of the data types asked about in the survey without any customization and fully support integrating data into every key component.

Product Features: The driver of the EIS Suite’s high score was overall depth and breadth of product features, client favorability of these features, and the platform’s user interface and functionality

Client Services: Factors that drove EIS Suite’s high score were client perceptions of overall cost value, the ability to deliver on promises, a vendor’s range of deployment options, and the breadth of support offered to clients.



“Customer-centered transformation is the most pressing need for P&C insurers to succeed as the industry evolves,” said Rowshi Pejooh, Executive Vice President, Product Management, EIS. “The high scores earned by the EIS Suite in this report validate our promise of enabling insurers to act more like tech companies so they can innovate quickly in response to changing customer demands across multiple business lines and distribution channels.”

For more information, view the market analysis and full EIS excerpt from the Aite Group report.

About EIS

EIS is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core systems and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate and scale innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels, and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of open APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS powers premium growth for insurers in all lines of business worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter and LinkedIn.

