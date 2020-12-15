GlobalTranz Doubles Growth of Managed Transportation Solutions

Strong Organic Growth and Acquisition Continue Positive Momentum into 2021

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC, a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, announced that revenues from its Managed Transportation Solutions group grew by 61% and Freight Under Management (FUM) grew by 116% in the past year to date. Managed Transportation Solutions continues to be the company’s fastest-growing segment as customers look to GlobalTranz as an integrated partner to manage their logistics operations.



In addition to 2020 growth in Managed Transportation Solutions, GlobalTranz partnered with customers to solve supply chain challenges, provide long-term strategic planning and offer custom solutions to address months-long disruption across industries.

“Through the pandemic, we’ve continued to extend our value as a strategic partner with our customers, providing them with both unique industry insights to help them make timely decisions, and solutions tailored to address the market challenges they face,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “In addition to providing solutions to tight truckload capacity over the last several months, we are helping our customers solve challenges ranging from packaging issues, creating ‘just in case’ inventory, to implementing doorstep delivery.”

2020 Performance: Growth Through New Shipping Solutions

GlobalTranz continued a track record of strong performance in the last 12 months, growing both organically and through strategic acquisition. Early in 2020, the company acquired Cerasis, a technology and data empowered managed transportation provider with expertise in final mile delivery and reverse logistics. Cerasis is GlobalTranz’s 11th acquisition since 2017, allowing the company to accelerate its growth in the managed transportation space and create added differentiation of customer solutions.

Additionally, this year, customers continued to look to GlobalTranz to identify and create shipping solutions to meet the acceleration of e-commerce and demand for direct-to-consumer delivery. In response to shifting customer needs and market volatility, GlobalTranz launched its Pop-up Fleet Solution in August and Final Mile Offering in July. These solutions provide shippers with an answer to meet the unique shipping demands of the day.

And as traditional delivery networks became overwhelmed with e-commerce orders during the peak shipping season, GlobalTranz helped its customers find alternative shipping capacity to get their products to their destination. Results from a GlobalTranz survey of supply chain decision makers showed that 64% report they’ve dealt with more late or failed deliveries this year than what is typical. At least a third reported they didn’t have an omnichannel strategy in place to adjust to consumer buying behavior or the necessary partnerships to handle supply chain demand.

GlobalTranz also launched its Doorstep Delivery program, leveraging its final mile and white glove delivery capabilities. Doorstep Delivery provided customers an alternative to overwhelmed parcel carriers and allowed them to continue deliveries to consumers during the busy holiday season.

The Year Ahead: Investing in Talent and Technology Innovation

With 2020 demonstrating the need for supply chain resilience through a prolonged period of disruption, GlobalTranz continues to invest in more transparent logistics operations and real-time information sharing. Recently, the company released its next-generation mobile app, and integrated with leading e-commerce platforms to enable shippers to seamlessly offer their customers competitive shipping rates.

GlobalTranz employees are established thought leaders in their industry, with executives recognized in media and receiving accolades, such as Supply and Demand Executive 2020 Pros to Know. GlobalTranz was ranked the 9th largest freight brokerage in the U.S. by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2020.

GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with over 25,000 shipping customers through technology innovation, a network of more than 120 less-than-truckload (LTL) and over 50,000 best-in-class truckload carries carriers, transformative M&A, innovative technology and service offerings, an industry-leading independent agent network, and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing

nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com