Potter Anderson Announces New Partner and Counsel

Promotions Further Strengthen Leading Corporate Litigation Practice

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced that Jacqueline A. Rogers has been elected a partner of the firm and Aaron R. Sims has been promoted to counsel, effective January 1, 2021.



“We are thrilled to announce the new roles for these outstanding attorneys,” said Potter Anderson Chair Kathleen Furey McDonough. “Jacqueline began her career at Potter Anderson as a summer associate and Aaron joined us after completing two federal clerkships so it is especially gratifying to see them reach these milestones. We celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the firm and to our corporate litigation practice.”

A member of the Corporate Group, Rogers focuses on high-stakes mergers and acquisitions litigation, corporate and stockholder disputes, and complex commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery. She represented Rent-A-Center, Inc. in the successful defense of its termination of a $1.4 billion merger agreement with private equity firm Vintage Capital Management; National Amusements Inc. (NAI), Shari Redstone, and Sumner Redstone in a favorable settlement against CBS Corporation and certain members of its board of directors concerning CBS’s attempt to dilute NAI’s voting control of CBS; and Kindred Healthcare in successfully defeating a motion for preliminary injunction in connection with its merger with TPG, Humana, and Welsh, Carson. Her additional notable experience includes a wide variety of commercial litigation matters for clients such as Intel Corporation and Simon Property Group. Rogers is an executive editor of the highly regarded Corporate and Commercial Practice in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which has been cited by the Delaware courts in approximately 500 published opinions. She received a B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006 and a J.D., cum laude, from The College of William & Mary, Marshall-Wythe School of Law in 2012.

Sims, also a member of the Corporate Group, focuses his practice on corporate, complex commercial, alternative entity, and mergers and acquisitions litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Notable matters on which he has worked include representing Gilead Sciences, Inc. in the successful defense of litigation arising out of Gilead’s acquisition of Calistoga Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in both the Delaware Court of Chancery and Delaware Supreme Court, and representing Intel Corporation in a favorable settlement of stockholder litigation relating to Intel’s acquisition of Altera Corporation. He has experience in a wide range of commercial litigation matters, and has represented a variety of clients, from startups to large companies such as Tutor Perini Corporation, Deutsche Bank AG, and Wynn Resorts, Ltd. Before joining Potter Anderson, he served as a law clerk to the Honorable Ferdinand F. Fernandez on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and to the Honorable Glen E. Conrad on the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia. Sims received a B.A., magna cum laude, from George Wythe University in 2007, and a J.D., summa cum laude, from Washington and Lee University School of Law in 2011.

About Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national and international clients. With more than 80 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.

For more information, contact:

Andrea Peicott

Matter

978.270.7934

potteranderson@matternow.com