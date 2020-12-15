Rapsodo Introduces RapScore, The First Standardized Score for Baseball and Softball Player Development and Recruiting

RapScore quantifies players’ raw data to identify strengths, weaknesses and peer rankings

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, today announces its new proprietary technology, RapScore – a standardized test that calculates a score to rank player performance at all levels, available at Rapsodo Certified Facilities. RapScore was created as the standard scale for player development and recruiting, built to rank any baseball or softball player in the world.



The system uses Rapsodo’s existing HITTING and PITCHING technology to quantify a player’s personal metrics, and utilizes the principals of the 20-80 scale to rank players amongst their peers and evaluate performance. RapScore’s pitching algorithm compares an individual’s pitch metrics to the ideal form of that pitch type. At the end of the session, a player’s RapScore is calculated based on dynamic weighing of the pitches thrown. Hitting RapScore is determined using a player’s max and average exit velocity as well as launch angle throughout a certified session. These session metrics are compared by the athlete’s level and accurately placed on the 20-80 scale.

“During these times when scouting and recruiting has become increasingly difficult, Rapsodo wanted to create a program that facilitates measuring and comparing player performance,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “Working with input from MLB teams to top NCAA coaches and academies, we created a standardized score that helps players better understand how their skills and performance compare to their peers. We believe RapScore will reshape the industry and provide players and coaches with a wealth of information they can use to improve skillsets and be more accessible to scouts.”

RapScore is one scale made up of four tiers to accurately rank players from all experience levels. The tiers include: Youth, High School, College and Pro. No matter the level, each player who completes a verified session will receive a RapScore number that compares them to players within their tier, as well as the tier above. Through this ranking system, coaches will now be able to rely on RapScore to identify, evaluate and compare individual players with a data driven number that is a standard benchmark to use across the industry, accessible through Rapsodo’s National Database.

Chris Fetter, the recently appointed pitching coach for the Detroit Tigers, previously served the same role at the University of Michigan baseball team where he worked closely with Rapsodo’s technology. While still with the Wolverines, he had implemented RapScore as a way to continue to evaluate players virtually. "The two pillars of our program at Michigan are recruiting and development and we try to back up everything our eyes tell us with the objective data Rapsodo provides, both with our current players and potential student-athletes,” said Fetter. “Due to the current pandemic and the NCAA dead period, the Rapsodo database and RapScore have been critical to our recruiting efforts by giving us a better glimpse into what the athletes we are watching online can do with the baseball."

RapScore sessions are currently available at more than 75 facilities nationwide, and is rapidly expanding. All players who complete a RapScore session will have their score included on Rapsodo’s National Database, a public leaderboard, allowing individual players, teams and recruiters to analyze and compare rankings.

About Rapsodo:

Founded in 2010, Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sports training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master."

