Masked Face Detection and Recognition Capability Released by piXlogic Software

New Feature Enables Greater Accuracy for piXserve Users Despite Prevalence of Face Masks During COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- piXlogic has issued a new release for its award-winning software piXserve that enables customers to detect and recognize faces in images and videos that are partially obscured with COVID-19 style face masks and coverings. These newest capabilities reinforce piXserve’s comprehensive set of capabilities that help investigators and analysts discover content of interest such as people, text strings, objects, scenes and more. The software can be run on customers’ premises, where they have full control over internal data and processes, as well as in a cloud-hosted environment.



The new features extend the face recognition capabilities of the piXlogic software. piXserve detects and recognizes faces accurately under a broad range of conditions, including different lighting, angle of face and image quality. Up to 100 faces per image can be detected and recognized simultaneously. The software design is such that a-priori face registration is not necessary. Any ad-hoc face can be searched quickly using a simple “drag and drop” of a face image to formulate a search query. piXserve is experienced with working around obstructions such as sunglasses, beards and eye patches.

The broad use of COVID-19 style face masks in recent months has increased this challenge since they occlude a majority of the face below the eyes and the nose bridge. piXserve is able to detect a mask and then focus its measurements on the part of the face that is not covered by the mask to compensate. This enables accurate comparisons regardless of whether the face is masked or unmasked. A picture of a face without a mask can be used to find results where the person is wearing the mask and vice versa with only minimal reductions in accuracy versus completely unmasked comparisons.

“The new masked face capability is important to our customers. The world has changed due to COVID-19, and we were able to adapt our software quickly in large measure due to the advanced level of image analysis already built in to piXserve. We are excited to be able to put our customer’s needs first” said Joe Santucci, piXlogic founder.

piXserve is a scalable enterprise-class software solution. The objective is to help users discover more, faster. piXserve’s face recognition capabilities are complemented by other features and functions that help users consider multiple aspects of visual data in context. A productive user interface environment lets users create complex queries on the fly and use the results to further explore and analyze their data. Over 100 image and video formats, including live video sources, are supported by piXserve.

Learn more about piXserve and our face recognition capabilities by contacting piXlogic at (650) 967-4067 or info@piXlogic.com or by contacting Carahsoft Technology Corp., our premier Government distributor, at (866) 421-4683 or piXlogic@carahsoft.com.

About piXlogic

piXlogic is a leading supplier of visual search solutions. Its breakthrough software automatically “sees” visual objects, faces and text in digital images and video files, and creates searchable index records of their contents. piXlogic serves customers in the content management, security, and e-discovery marketplaces. piXlogic is a privately held company headquartered in Los Altos, California, USA.

For more information please visit: www.piXlogic.com

Contact

Joe Santucci

(650) 967-4067

info@piXlogic.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com