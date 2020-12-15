ASAPP and Parent Company Lucidia Announce Merger
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. and its parent company, Lucidia Ltd., are pleased to announce their upcoming amalgamation, effective January 1st, 2021. Final administrative and regulatory preparations are being completed that will see the two legal entities come together as a single corporation under the ASAPP Financial Technology name at the beginning of next year. Lucidia, founded in Sault Ste. Marie in 2001, was once Northern Ontario’s largest marketing communications firm and then transitioned in 2010 to deliver digital agency services to the broader Canadian financial services and travel and hospitality sectors out of its Sault Ste. Marie and Toronto offices. ASAPP OXP was founded as a subsidiary in 2016 to deliver customer experience software and platform strategy solutions to the Canadian financial services market.
The ASAPP OXP and Lucidia Travel and Hospitality brands will both continue to operate under the existing management of the company’s Leadership Team. ASAPP’s President and CEO, JR Pierman, commented: “Over the past few years, as our ASAPP OXP brand has continued to grow, the management and day-to-day operation of our two brands have become very intertwined. This change at a legal structure level, represents the reality of how we operate the business today and emphasizes how our experienced Lucidia digital agency team will continue to be accountable for delivering Platform Strategy Solutions to our growing list of over 60 ASAPP OXP Client-Partners.”
In conjunction with the amalgamation, ASAPP is also excited to announce the promotion of Tony Dunham to Chief Marketing Officer and to announce that Tony will become a shareholder and director in ASAPP effective January 1st, 2021. Tony has been involved in Lucidia’s growth since 2007, formerly as a marketing services Client-Partner. Tony was also at the forefront of Lucidia’s launch into the omnichannel account origination space back in 2013, engaging the team on its first project to design the user experience for a digital account origination platform. Since 2015, Tony has worked alongside ASAPP, first as an executive at Northern Credit Union and over the past 16 months as an ASAPP Leadership Team member, to plan, market and sell the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform.
JR Pierman
The ASAPP OXP and Lucidia Travel and Hospitality brands will both continue to operate under the existing management of the company’s Leadership Team. ASAPP’s President and CEO, JR Pierman, commented: “Over the past few years, as our ASAPP OXP brand has continued to grow, the management and day-to-day operation of our two brands have become very intertwined. This change at a legal structure level, represents the reality of how we operate the business today and emphasizes how our experienced Lucidia digital agency team will continue to be accountable for delivering Platform Strategy Solutions to our growing list of over 60 ASAPP OXP Client-Partners.”
In conjunction with the amalgamation, ASAPP is also excited to announce the promotion of Tony Dunham to Chief Marketing Officer and to announce that Tony will become a shareholder and director in ASAPP effective January 1st, 2021. Tony has been involved in Lucidia’s growth since 2007, formerly as a marketing services Client-Partner. Tony was also at the forefront of Lucidia’s launch into the omnichannel account origination space back in 2013, engaging the team on its first project to design the user experience for a digital account origination platform. Since 2015, Tony has worked alongside ASAPP, first as an executive at Northern Credit Union and over the past 16 months as an ASAPP Leadership Team member, to plan, market and sell the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform.
JR Pierman
ASAPP Financial Technology Inc.
+1 705-257-8503
email us here