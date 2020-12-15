StrikeForce Intends to Reduce its Authorized Shares by 10Billion

Filing a Schedule 14C

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a US based company is excited to announce that it intends to file a Schedule 14C to reduce its Authorized shares from 14Billion to 4Billion common shares and a few other annual items.



"With the release of SafeVchat™ this week we see ourselves as a game changer in the video conferencing space. We are also preparing the launch of PrivacyLok™, which is security for everything you do on your computer and also provide more cybersecurity products to compliment our cybersecurity product suite. Strike Force Technologies will become a major player in all areas of cyber security currently decimating individual's personal lives and businesses. This confidence in our business plan allows us to reduce our authorized shares significantly,” says Mark Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.

“ We also do not plan on doing any reverse stock splits in the future based on the current market. We also expect to further grow the company in Cyberspace with our total of now seven patents and five security products, during a pandemic and a great time for providing security, especially from home,” says Mr. Kay.

For more information, or, to sign-up for SafeVchat & PrivacyLok beta programs please visit us at: www.safevchat.com or, www.strikeforcetech.com/privacylok.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

​Mark L. Kay, CEO

(732) 661-9641

marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

George Waller

(732) 661-9641

gwaller@strikeforcetech.com