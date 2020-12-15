RestorePoint Expands Global Coverage for IoT Studio

RestorePoint’s IoT Studio Platform Seamlessly Connects to over 600 carrier networks in 185 countries.

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 -- RestorePoint ( www.restorepoint.ai ), an industry leader in data management, integrated security and business analytics is pleased to announce expanded global LTE connectivity on its innovative IoT Studio Platform.



“With the addition of over 600 carrier networks, businesses now have a simplified way to procure, deploy, integrate and manage global connectivity across Africa, the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions to support their growing IoT and LTE data needs,” notes Ted Walters, Vice President of Business Development for RestorePoint.

With RestorePoint’s IoT Studio, businesses can increase time to value, control costs and improve productivity - all with a single platform. To find out how your company can benefit, email us at sales@restorepoint.ai or visit our website www.restorepoint.ai.

About RestorePoint:

