The Confusion Around Persistent Storage Continues to Slow Down Kubernetes Adoption

KubeCon attendees confirm that the complexity of persistent storage is the top challenge to enable DevOps

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace, the storageless data orchestration company today announced the results of the survey conducted among attendees of the North American KubeCon 2020 conference. The survey collected data from 219 respondents and confirms a trend that the current state of persistent storage technology is not fundamentally solving the problems impeding the adoption of Kubernetes.



The problems plaguing the Kubernetes community around persistent data have been trending for several years and do not seem to have diminished. 80% of the attendees who completed the survey expressed concern about how the ecosystem is handling persistent data today; reporting that with enough effort they could get stateful workloads running most of the time, but that it was an ongoing challenge and certainly not up to the level of being automated or self-service. Most respondents also agree that the problems around persistent storage are exacerbated by the complexity of deploying technologies to manage and serve persistent data and integrating them into existing environments.

This issue of complexity directly carries forward into DevOps teams’ ability to effectively orchestrate data across mixed infrastructure. 67% of respondents want to simplify data orchestration and enable DevOps self-service to improve the Kubernetes experience; with complexity the top decision criteria (40%) for the selection of storage technologies; followed by cost (30%).

“We knew that persistent data challenges for Kubernetes were not being well solved by storage companies, but even we were surprised at how highly ranked this was as an issue,” said Douglas Fallstrom, SVP Products at Hammerspace. “If IT and DevOps are going to nurture a collaborative relationship around the deployment of Kubernetes, then we must remove the complexity of storage so that DevOps can self-service their data management to enable data orchestration. At Hammerspace, we believe that the best way to get to this state is by using storageless data technologies.”

Cut the tethers of data gravity and stop worrying about storage.

Hammerspace is storageless data orchestration. To achieve the promise of Kubernetes, workloads must be portable across any environment. By using technology that makes complicated enterprise storage obsolete, Hammerspace enables persistent data orchestration across the hybrid cloud by overcoming the data gravity generated by siloed storage infrastructure. For our customers, this means faster app development, less complexity, and lower costs.

Hammerspace customers include well-known brands across industries including: Financial Services, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Government, Higher Education, and Legal Services. Try 10TB of Hammerspace in the public cloud today for free, directly from the cloud marketplaces. Get your free license at https://hammerspace.com/10-tb/

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is storageless data for hybrid cloud Kubernetes environments. By untethering data from the infrastructure, Hammerspace overcomes data gravity to provide dynamic and efficient hybrid cloud storage as a fully automated, consumption-based resource. Users self-service their persistent data orchestration to enable workload portability from the cloud to the edge. To learn more, visit us at www.hammerspace.com or on Twitter @Hammerspace_Inc

