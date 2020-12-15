Devo Named APN Technology Partner of the Year

Company’s Cloud-Native Data Analytics Platform is Ideal Solution for Businesses Migrating Log Analytics Workloads to AWS

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native data analytics and security company, has been named Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Technology Partner of the Year for its dedication to helping customers build, market, and sell their offerings so they can grow successful cloud businesses.



The APN Partner Awards recognize APN members who are leaders in the channel and play a key role in helping customers to drive innovation and build solutions on AWS. Winning this award recognizes Devo as an AWS Partner that excels in offering a born-in-cloud business model that embraces specialization and collaboration.

Devo, an AWS Technology Partner, helps large enterprises gain insight by enriching all their data with context to improve business and security operations. With access to Devo in AWS Marketplace, enterprises gain the ability to migrate additional workloads to the cloud while maintaining observability into their hybrid or cloud-only environment. With its multitenant, cloud-scale platform, Devo empowers businesses to operationalize their log and metric data at significantly lower TCO.

“Our relationship with AWS is invaluable in giving us unlimited scalability to meet the needs of some of the world’s largest enterprises, which generate enormous data volumes, whether it’s 30TB a day, 50TB a day, or more,” said Upesh Patel, senior vice president of corporate development at Devo. “Being recognized as APN Technology Partner of the Year validates Devo’s tireless dedication to empowering our customers with a flexible and efficient cloud-native solution that gives them visibility and real-time access to all of their log data, enabling them to drive their business forward.”

Additional benefits of procuring and leveraging Devo through AWS include global access, as well as compatibility with AWS GovCloud to address specific markets and regulations such as GDPR.

To learn more about Devo at AWS re:Invent 2020, visit the Devo event page .

About Devo

Devo, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, empowers security and operations teams to maximize the value of all their data. Only the Devo platform delivers the powerful combination of real-time visibility, high-performance analytics, scalability, multitenancy, and low TCO crucial for monitoring and securing business operations as enterprises accelerate their shift to the cloud. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com .