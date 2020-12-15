Lincoln Tech Students Selected for Cummins Technician Apprenticeship Program

/EIN News/ -- WEST ORANGE, NJ, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, today announced the selection of two students this fall to receive full tuition reimbursement by diesel engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. The students, both enrolled at Lincoln Tech’s Indianapolis, IN campus, are pursuing careers in Diesel and Truck Technology through a training program supported in part by Cummins equipment donations.

“Cummins has long been a valued partner and supporter of our Diesel Technology programs across the country,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “We're especially grateful to them for the financial support they are providing our students, particularly at this time of uncertainty for so many families in America. Cummins’ generosity through the Tuition Assistance Program will have a profound impact on the lives of our students, and provide a tremendous start to their careers.”

In a virtual ceremony November 13, representatives from Cummins Inc. congratulated students Annika “Niki” Rasband and Charles Moran on their selection to receive full tuition reimbursement. In addition, Rasband and Moran are eligible to take part in paid internships at Cummins’ Indianapolis Sales & Service facility, and, if offered full-time employment upon completion of their training, can also receive a $2,000 toll allotment.

“Cummins is excited for the opportunity to help Ms. Rasband and Mr. Moran continue their education in the diesel technology industry,” says Kenneth Hurst, Area Manager for Cummins’ Indianapolis branch. “This investment in their training and in their future careers will be a contributing factor to their long-term success.”

To be eligible for the award, students were required to not only maintain an excellent GPA and attendance in an Associate Degree program; they were also asked to demonstrate character and a commitment to their communities by performing at least four hours of community service. “These values are reflective of a philosophy shared by both Lincoln Tech and Cummins,” says Shaw. “Both organizations are committed to supporting the communities we serve, and the communities that are so vital to our success.”

Applicants were required to submit their current transcript, resume, two letters of recommendation, and a personal essay detailing their reasons for pursuing careers in the diesel industry.

Cummins’ support of students entering the field has been ongoing, but in 2019 the organization formally launched the Youth Technician Apprenticeship Program in partnership with the Area 31 Career Center at Ben Davis high School in Indianapolis. Rasband and Moran both graduated from the Area 31 program earlier this year before enrolling at Lincoln Tech.

By 2029 nearly 250,000 diesel technicians are projected to be hired across the country, according the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. More than 8,000 of those are expected to be needed in Indiana.

In 2021 Lincoln Tech will celebrate 75 years as America’s leading career training provider. Since 1946, more than half a million graduates have gone on to launch rewarding careers throughout the nation.

