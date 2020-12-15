NetNumber Announces General Availability of TITAN.IUM™ InterGENerational™ Platform

Major Milestone Reached for Cloud Native TITAN.IUM Platform

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber today announced general availability of its TITAN.IUM™ platform, the industry’s first cloud-native InterGENerational™ core network solution designed to deliver high performance, flexible services enabling CSP’s journey to 5G cloud-based infrastructures. TITAN.IUM provides an ideal approach to realize operators’ network evolution plans to cloud-native infrastructure, leveraging the capabilities, knowledge and experience gained from the widely deployed NetNumber TITAN platform and combining them into a new core infrastructure purpose-built for the cloud.

“5G is the future, but until the future gets here for everyone, carriers still need to support 2G, 3G, and 4G phones and services,” said Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst at GlobalData Plc. “The TITAN.IUM converged signaling platform addresses the need for multigenerational operations that enable progressive migration from legacy technology to modern networks.”

Telecom operators across the globe have responded enthusiastically to TITAN.IUM’s InterGENerational design, bringing forward the legacy network functions of 2G/3G/4G and combining them with cloud-native and 5G signaling core capabilities. Since the announcement of TITAN.IUM in June 2020, NetNumber has followed up with several proof of concept (PoC) deployments in Tier 1 providers, delivering on cloud-native, automated lifecycle management and Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) capabilities.

The TITAN.IUM platform’s fully automated lifecycle management encompasses installation, provisioning, auto-scaling, upgrades, analytics and CI/CD, making it easier to integrate into any operator’s network and reducing the time-to-market of 5G services. As the many generations of networks continue to evolve and coexist, TITAN.IUM’s flexible “InterGENerational” design and “deploy anywhere” implementation using native containers, Virtual Machines (VMs) or turnkey hardware/software packages, reduces migration risks and protects existing mobile core and infrastructure investments longer. Regardless of the deployment model, as a Cloud Network Function (CNF) or Virtual Network Function (VNF), they interoperate fully and use the same management, logging, monitoring and interactive analytics engines.

“The TITAN.IUM platform is completely new from the ground up, and the result of two years of development effort,” explained Steve Legge, NetNumber Chief Operating Officer. “5G and the demands of decentralized core network architectures require new solutions to solve real-world issues, such as low latency data replication and high throughput, that arise from increasingly complex network operations. Additionally, 5G networks won’t operate in isolation and existing network infrastructures will be around for a very long time, so supporting all generations of signaling and compute infrstructures on the new platform is critical to our customers transition to cloud native solutions.”

To learn more about how TITAN.IUM fulfills CSP cloud-native strategic intent, contact sales@netnumber.com.

A new white paper “Cloud-native CSPs need unified approach to signalling to enable 5G opportunities” is available to download - https://bit.ly/3gMA3RB

