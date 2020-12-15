Spirax Sarco Introduces UTM20 Ultrasonic Flowmeter

A complete flow and BTU energy flowmeter offering 8GB data logging with 8 data points.

/EIN News/ -- Blythewood, South Carolina, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering and management has expanded its product line to include the UTM20 Ultrasonic flowmeter. It is a non-intrusive, clamp-on, ultrasonic meter that measures temperature and fluid velocity to provide Food, Beverage, Oil, Gas, Healthcare, Waste, and Wastewater customers, data about their systems such as energy usage and flow rate. Specifically designed with ease of use and maintenance in mind, the UTM 20 provides helpful diagnostics to reduce guesswork and easily isolate process or application problems. The new Easy Rail Transducers are simple to adjust and optimize on the pipeline for the best possible signal.

“The UTM 20 provides users instantaneous feedback on fluid usage, which enables them to track and report on energy usage and flow rate. It also offers the ability to select up to 8 parameters to log and save for up to 32 days. The UTM 20 is an excellent tool to use for benchmarking to determine the successfulness of initiatives around reducing energy usage and improving process productivity. You cannot manage what you do not measure,” said Jennifer Carlino, Steam Plant Essentials Product Manager.

According to Carlino, Spirax Sarco's UTM20 Ultrasonic flowmeter features an aluminium enclosure for a long service life in harsh environments, a large, easy-to-read graphical display, and Modbus® communications. The ability to configure and troubleshoot over USB with SoloCUE software is also available.

More information on Spirax Sarco’s UTM20 Ultrasonic flowmeter is available online at www.spiraxsarco.com/us or by calling (800) 883-4411, or email at orders@spirax.com.

###

Attachments

Leah Veldhoven Spirax Sarco, Inc 800-883-4411 leah.veldhoven@us.spiraxsarco.com