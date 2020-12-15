illumy Launches First-of-its-Kind Platform Dramatically Transforming Communication by Unifying Textual, Vocal and Visual Communications into One App

World-class communications executives from RingCentral and Zoom pioneer next-generation hyper-communications platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, illumy announced the launch of its hyper-communications™ platform that enables members to message, group chat, email, voice call or video call anyone in the world — even those who don’t use illumy — from one ad-free app that never collects or sells any of your data. Designed to unify textual, vocal and visual communications into one seamless, carrier- and device-agnostic experience that works on any device, illumy solves the problems of outdated and fragmented legacy communications tools. illumy’s next-generation technology already has over 7,000 happy beta customers and is powered by a dynamic team that includes engineering, product management and marketing leadership from RingCentral and Zoom.



“People have been tolerating a disjointed and cumbersome mashup of privacy-infringing, fragmented and siloed communication technologies for far too long,” said Matt McGinnis, founder and CEO of illumy. “The way we communicate now is more real-time and multimedia-rich than ever before, but we keep trying to force it into old, two-dimensional tech that doesn't allow for rich information exchange. illumy is creating a deeper, more connected communication experience that puts people first through its seamless messaging, email and calling features.”

By leveraging cutting-edge technology that bridges the telco and software worlds for the first time, illumy has developed a proprietary platform that redefines communications as we know it by putting people at the center of the communication experience while still providing extreme flexibility and first-in-class performance capabilities at a drastically lower cost than any existing communications solution.

illumy’s features include:

Unified Communications in One Convenient Location: Members can message, group chat, email, voice call or video call anyone in the world, even if they’re not on illumy yet, from the same app that goes wherever they go, whether they’re communicating via smartphone, tablet, computer or on any device with an internet connection.

Unmatched Privacy and Security: Unlike other communications apps and websites that mine member and psychographic data and claim content as their own without consent, illumy preserves people's privacy — people are not the product. illumy members have total ownership and control of their personal information and everything they share, and all communications are encrypted end to end.

Backward-compatible: illumy works seamlessly with all 5 billion email addresses in the world, as well as traditional PSTN calling. Members can make and receive landline and mobile phone calls using their illumy phone numbers.



With multiple patents secured and more than two years of user-first development complete, illumy has and continues to attract world-class experts with decades of experience across all facets of communications technology. At the helm are alumni from RingCentral and Zoom, including CEO and founder Matt McGinnis, from RingCentral and 8x8; CTO Nathan Stratton, founder of NetRail and Broadsoft-acquired Exario Networks; Vice President of Marketing Moriah Scoble, formerly of RingCentral and Atlassian; and Vice President of Product Niel Levonius, who recently joined the team following two years at Zoom and key leadership roles at RingCentral and 8x8.

“illumy’s sophisticated, dynamic team has built a full-spectrum communications platform that no one has even come close to creating,” said Levonius. “With next-generation technology — including one of the largest implementations of WebSockets in the world — and industry-leading security, illumy is completely redefining what it means to virtually communicate.”

illumy’s free i1 plan is now open to the public. Additional premium features, including an illumy phone number, are also available for just $3 per month through the i2 plan and $9 per month through the i3 plan.

About illumy

illumy has pioneered a first-of-its-kind hyper-communications™ platform that solves the problems of outdated and fragmented legacy communications tools. By unifying textual, vocal and visual communications into one seamless experience, illumy members can message, group chat, email, voice call and video call from one ad-free app that never collects or sells any of your data. Its world-class team has diverse expertise across all facets of communications technology. illumy is based in San Ramon, California. Learn more at https://www.illumy.com/ .

