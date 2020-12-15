Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Gross Profit increased by $4.1 million, or almost 3%, compared to the prior year period as a result of an $.08 increase in gross margin per gallon

Operating Income for the quarter increased by $7.1 million.

Operating expense decreased by $5.5 million or 5%.

Tank Exchange sale locations now exceed 62,000, up over 6,000 from prior year, contributing to 27% growth in volumes.

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended October 31, 2020.

The Company continued its strong operational performance during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, leading to a $7.1 million increase in operating income and setting a foundation for continued growth in fiscal 2021. The Company implemented strategies to deliver gallons more efficiently leading to significant decreases in operating expense during the quarter. The Company sold 167.6 million propane gallons for the quarter, compared to 179.9 million in the prior year quarter. However, these overall volume decreases were partially offset by a continued increase in Blue Rhino tank exchange sales due to increased strategies in marketing and “stay at home” buying trends. Margin per gallon for the year was $.08, or 10% higher than the prior year, attributable to strategic product placement, sound supply chain logistics strategies and lower wholesale propane prices. Overall, the increase in margin, increase in tank exchange volumes and customer growth were partially offset by decreased retail sales volumes due to a relatively weaker economy. This has resulted in an increase in gross margin dollars of $4.1 million or 2.6% higher than prior year. Operating expenses decreased $5.5 million or 5% due to the strategies to deliver gallons more efficiently.

The Company continues to implement numerous initiatives to increase efficiency and profitability. These initiatives produced strong results in the first quarter and enable continued high performance in the areas of growth and operational expense management. Strong execution by a leaner and more agile workforce of essential workers is driving high performance throughout the Company, both in the field and in corporate locations.

For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $46.1 million, or $0.47 per common unit, compared to prior year period net loss of $45.3 million, or $0.46 per common unit. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $8.8 million, or 35%, to $33.9 million in the current quarter compared to $25.1 million in the prior year quarter. “I could not be more proud of our people as we continue the transformation of the company. If you compare our financial results with first quarter last year you can see why,” said James E. Ferrell, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President of Ferrellgas.

As previously disclosed, the Company entered into a Transaction Support Agreement (the “TSA”) with a majority of the holders of the Company’s 8.625% Senior Notes Due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) on December 10, 2020. The TSA sets forth a restructuring process to satisfy the obligations under the 2020 Notes and refinance the balance sheet of the Company and its operating partnership. The transactions contemplated by the TSA are intended to de-lever our balance sheet, consistent with the Company’s strategy to create a solid financial foundation for future growth.

The TSA executed between the Company and its noteholders will permit Ferrellgas to remain an independent, employee-owned business under current management while restructuring substantially all of its debt. Importantly, the restructuring will have no impact on the Company’s operations, will not inhibit its ability to provide propane to its almost 800,000 customers throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, and will allow its premier Blue Rhino tank exchange business to continue to expand beyond the current 60,000 selling locations.

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due 2020.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS October 31, 2020 July 31, 2020 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $96,909 and $95,759 of restricted cash at October 31, 2020 and July 31, 2020, respectively) $ 299,527 $ 333,761 Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $120,261 and $103,703 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at October 31, 2020 and July 31, 2020, respectively) 119,488 101,438 Inventories 78,980 72,664 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,088 35,944 Total Current Assets 538,083 543,807 Property, plant and equipment, net 592,132 591,042 Goodwill, net 246,946 247,195 Intangible assets, net 101,812 104,049 Operating lease right-of-use asset 100,349 107,349 Other assets, net 73,522 74,748 Total Assets $ 1,652,844 $ 1,668,190 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,641 $ 33,944 Current portion of long-term debt (a) 859,095 859,095 Current operating lease liabilities 28,280 29,345 Other current liabilities 186,938 167,466 Total Current Liabilities 1,118,954 1,089,850 Long-term debt 1,647,106 1,646,396 Operating lease liabilities 83,337 89,022 Other liabilities 49,543 51,190 Contingencies and commitments Partners Deficit: Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at October 31, 2020 and July 31, 2020) (1,171,359 ) (1,126,452 ) General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at October 31, 2020 and July 31, 2020) (71,741 ) (71,287 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,534 (2,303 ) Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit (1,237,566 ) (1,200,042 ) Noncontrolling interest (8,530 ) (8,226 ) Total Partners' Deficit (1,246,096 ) (1,208,268 ) Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit $ 1,652,844 $ 1,668,190 (a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.





