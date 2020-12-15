Xolde presents Post-COVID Home selling strategy

New secrets to gaining a massive advantage before selling your home get tough

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate technology investments have accelerated rapidly in recent years. In 2019 alone, the real estate tech industry saw a whopping $8.9B in funding according to CB Insights. But with the full effect of the 2020 pandemic remaining to be seen, can home sellers truly expect billion-dollar technology to bail them out of a looming market crash?



The short answer is NO. The long answer would involve an extremely deep dive into the real estate market’s worrisome predictions.

Residential real estate transactions have historically been some of the most emotion-based transactions. So in a competitive market, sellers must get creative. Trying to sell your home without acknowledging that fact and applying ingenuity could prove unfortunate for you.

Expert real estate marketer and author Raphael Orozco Jr gave us his secret, pandemic-proof, home selling strategy that will separate your home from the rest. His approach is controversial, yet impossible to ignore. In his book Home Selling Secrets , Raphael exposes little-known tactics used in the industry, making it possibly the most controversial real estate book ever written for the public. Yet anyone who reads it can easily assimilate this new selling procedure.

The strategy:

Meticulously implementing the perfect combination of traditional real estate marketing methods with modern, Amazon-modeled, dynamic data intelligence technology which make way for the tactfully aggressive home marketing approach necessary to fulfill demanding home seller needs.

Housing is considered a profitable market and home sellers expect profitable results regardless of the condition of the market. As the head of a home marketing agency ( Xolde.com ), Raphael combines buyer psychology with modern marketing tools, effectively reaching more active buyers for your home.

The COVID-19 pandemic has distressed all markets, leaving a long-grown housing bubble susceptible to the pandemic’s ramifications. Sellers, therefore, depend on a highly attractive medium to steal buyers’ attention.

Ethically stealing, by a way of luring powerful online buyer traffic and captivating their attention is a vital weapon, and the entire formula is included in Home Selling Secrets . Raphael’s book shares valuable solutions that smart home sellers can leverage to increase their profitability.

If you fear falling victim to a long-overdue buyers’ market, or you want to jump ahead and leverage the power of contemporary solutions, consider claiming a slice of this pie.

