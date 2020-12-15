Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,778 in the last 365 days.

Clean Air Metals Announces Release of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Policy

Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSX:AIR.V)

Integrating EDI measures into our corporate strategy is at the forefront of the evolution of our Company and we are pleased to now have this formally adopted.”
— Abraham Drost, CEO
THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Air Metals Inc. (“Clean Air Metals” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AIR; FRA: CKU; OTCQB: CLRMF) is pleased to announce that the Company has released its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (“EDI”) Policy, highlighting the Company’s commitment to a workplace based on mutual respect, fairness, diversity and inclusion which are fundamental components of Clean Air Metal’s core values. The Company recognises that full inclusion of diverse individuals is a competitive advantage by bringing a wide range of insights and perspectives to solving problems, involving communities, meeting challenges and forging new paths forward.

In addition to this Policy, the Company has already implemented the following policies that promote and support EDI including our Sustainability Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and Ethical Workplace Reporting Policy and Procedures.

Abraham Drost, CEO of Clean Air Metals stated that “Integrating EDI measures into our corporate strategy is at the forefront of the evolution of our Company and we are pleased to now have this formally adopted. At Clean Air Metals the principle of EDI means consciously creating an environment that values, celebrates and respects individuals for their talents, skills and contributions while celebrating our differences”.

The Board will proactively monitor and assess the Company’s performance in meeting the commitments outlined in this Policy and we will report on our progress on EDI annually.

The formal EDI Policy can be found on the Company’s corporate website at www.cleanairmetals.ca.

About Clean Air Metals Inc.

Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Clean Air Metals project hosts the Current Lake deposit and magma conduit and the Company is actively exploring the Escape Lake deposit, a twin structure to the Current Lake deposit. Executive Chairman Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced team of explorers, researchers and engineers who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Abraham Drost"
Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals Inc.

Abraham Drost
Clean Air Metals Inc.
+16047195614 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Clean Air Metals Announces Release of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Policy

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.