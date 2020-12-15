Sharesight appoints Joe Salvati as Director of Partnerships
Sharesight hires new Director of Partnerships to lead sales growth for award-winning portfolio trackerSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharesight is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Salvati as Director of Partnerships. A newly-created role, the Director of Partnerships will be responsible for further expanding the growing Sharesight Pro and partnership arm of the business.
With 10 years of experience in the SaaS industry, Joe brings a wealth of knowledge to Sharesight. He joins Sharesight from Xero, where he worked in a number of partnership and go-to-market roles. In particular, Joe worked on growing the Xero partner consulting team, developing a consulting model that is now used globally across the business. He was also instrumental in building a sales team focused on selling new products and integrating acquired products into Xero.
As Sharesight’s Director of Partnerships, Joe’s main priority will be to target key partners for the Sharesight Pro program, including accountants, financial advisors, wealth managers and bookkeepers. He will also look to grow the number of brokers, software companies and research providers connected to the Sharesight API and broader software ecosystem.
“Sharesight is an incredibly exciting business that I have been keeping an eye on for years. The chance to join the team and help shape the next phase of the business is something I am really looking forward to,” says Joe.
“I will be focusing on our Pro program to expand the ways in which we can work with our partners and provide a fantastic service for our shared clients. In addition, a major focus will be the continuing growth of the Sharesight ecosystem, and putting systems in place that will provide us with more information and data to make smarter decisions.”
Joe will also play an important role in building a strong foundation for Sharesight’s Sales and Partnerships team, and for the company as a whole as it continues to expand across all teams.
“The Sales and Partnerships team has tripled over the last two months, so my goal is to help build an incredibly strong and close-knit team. As we develop as a business unit, I look forward to creating the foundation for us to continue scaling and have an impact far beyond the size of our team.”
About Sharesight
Sharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its secure, online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by over 150,000 DIY investors and finance professionals in more than 100 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information visit sharesight.com.
