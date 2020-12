December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom

The Agricutlure Development Council will meet virtually via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

For meeting information, please email agr@mt.gov or call (406) 444-3156. An agenda will be posted soon.

