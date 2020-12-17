Euro Note Souvenir Ltd Become Business All-Stars
The All-Ireland Business Foundation has accredited Euro Note Souvenir Ltd with a Business All-Star accreditation.
This accreditation shows to our customers and business partners that they can rely on us, knowing they will receive the highest standard of service and that we are a great company to deal with”DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Galway based business with a mission to bring the popular 0 Euro Souvenir banknote to Ireland has been recognized for meeting the highest standards of performance, trust and customer centricity.
— Peter Schneider
Euro Note Souvenir Ltd is a small, family-owned business. It was founded by Peter Schneider and his wife Sara in 2018 who both sought to bring the popular 0 Euro Souvenir banknote to Ireland.
The innovative concept only exists since 2015 and the unique tourist souvenirs were available in eight EU countries so far. However, not in Ireland. Therefore, the idea was to change that with this business and introduce that great souvenir concept to Ireland’s tourist attractions and visitor businesses.
In 2018, the company acquired the exclusive distribution license for the Euro Souvenir banknotes for Ireland. Any popular tourist attraction can now have a picture of their attraction printed on their own banknotes. The company was incorporated in 2018 as Euro Note Souvenir Limited and began trading in 2019.
Responding to today’s announcement, Peter Schneider says, “After taking on the challenge of introducing a brand new product and service unknown to the Irish market, and setting up a new company for it that has been operating for not even two years, we are absolutely delighted and honored to achieve this accreditation and to become a part of the Business All-Star TRIBE.”
He says, “The accreditation is proof of the dedication and hard work of our whole team, and it will help us very much in developing the company and building the brand. It shows to our customers and business partners that they can rely on us knowing they will receive the highest standard of service, and that we are a great company to deal with. A big thank you to the All-Ireland Business Foundation for giving us this opportunity”.
This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria. The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.
Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.
“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics”, she says.
The All-Ireland Business Foundation is a national body which accredits best-in-class Irish businesses as Business All-Stars. The Foundation also oversees the All-Ireland Business Summit while promoting peer dialogue amongst our members on an ongoing basis.
The process to select the next group of Business All-Star accredited companies has begun and further information is available at businessallstars.ie
Bronagh Loughlin
All-Ireland Business Foundation
+353 861081334
email us here