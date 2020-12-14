LPL Financial Hires Brent Simonich as EVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Brent Simonich has joined the firm as executive vice president, chief accounting officer and treasurer, effective today. In this role, Simonich will be responsible for shaping the forward-looking strategy, business objectives and corporate goals for LPL’s Controllership, Treasury and Procurement functions. He is based at the firm’s Carolinas campus and reports to Matt Audette, LPL managing director and chief financial officer.



“Brent is a proven industry leader with vast experience in a variety of different financial disciplines,” Audette said. “His leadership, integrity and passion for serving and supporting financial advisors will be a tremendous asset to the firm moving forward. We are pleased to welcome Brent to the LPL family and look forward to the many contributions he will make in this important role.”

Simonich joins LPL from E*TRADE, where he was most recently EVP and chief risk officer. He spent more than 21 years of his career at E*TRADE in various leadership roles, including corporate controller, principal accounting officer and chief financial officer of E*TRADE Securities. Prior to E*TRADE, Simonich worked at Seiler LLP as a certified public accountant. He holds Series 27 and 99 designations, and earned his bachelor’s degree in Business from California Polytechnic State University.

“I'm humbled and honored to join LPL at this exciting time in its history. The firm’s mission – to take care of advisors so they can take care of their clients – is an area of passion for me, and something I look forward to championing as a member of the leadership team. LPL is going through a period of tremendous growth, fueled by a Finance organization that is among the best in the industry. I’m proud to join this incredible team,” Simonich said.

