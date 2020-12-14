Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Planned Board Transition

/EIN News/ -- – Chair and board member Michael Wolf Jensen will not stand for re-election at 2021 Annual General Meeting –



– Board of Directors intends to appoint Dr. Albert Cha to serve as Chair after 2021 AGM –

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon™ technologies to create product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today announced a planned board transition at the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Michael Wolf Jensen informed the Board of Directors (the Board) that he will not stand for re-election to the Board at the next Annual General Meeting. Mr. Jensen will continue in his role as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Legal Officer of Ascendis. The Board intends to appoint current board member, Dr. Albert Cha, to serve as Chair upon expiration of Mr. Jensen’s term. Mr. Jensen has served as Director and Chair of Ascendis Pharma since January 2008 and as SVP and Chief Legal Officer since 2013.

“On behalf of the Board, we thank Michael for his service as Chair for almost 13 years,” said Dr. Cha. “Under his guidance, Ascendis transformed from an early-stage biopharmaceutical company to a global biopharmaceutical company. I am honored the Board intends to nominate me as the next Chair for Ascendis and the opportunity to provide counsel and guidance to executive management during the company’s next stage of growth.”

“It has been my privilege to serve as Chair of Ascendis Pharma for more than a decade,” said Mr. Jensen. “With the company transitioning from a developmental stage company to a global commercial organization, I want to focus my efforts on serving my role as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer given the increasing legal complexities of a multi-national biopharmaceutical corporation.”

Albert Cha, M.D., Ph.D has served as a member of the Ascendis Board since November 2014. Dr. Cha previously was a managing partner at Vivo Capital, a healthcare investment firm. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV). Dr. Cha holds a B.S. and an M.S. from Stanford University and an M.D. and a Ph.D. from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development and is advancing oncology as its second therapeutic area of focus. The company continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional offices in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany, and in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California.

