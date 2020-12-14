Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MamaMancini’s Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Net Income Grew 80% Year-Over-Year to $0.7 Million; Debt Reduced by 84% Year-to-Date

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, has reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary:

    Three Months Ended October 31,     Year-over-Year % Change  
    2020     2019        
Revenues   $ 9.9 million     $ 9.3 million       6.8 %
Gross Profit   $ 3.1 million     $ 2.9 million       7.9 %
Operating Expenses   $ 2.3 million     $ 2.4 million       -2.5 %
Net Income   $ 0.7 million     $ 0.4 million       78 %
Earnings per Share   $ 0.02     $ 0.01       100 %
                         
    As of
October 31, 2020		     As of
January 31, 2020		        
Cash & Equivalents   $ 1.8 million     $ 0.4 million       356 %
Working Capital   $ 3.5 million     $ 1.4 million       148 %
Debt   0.7 million     $ 4.1 million       -84 %
Stockholder’s Equity   $ 5.6 million     $ 0.4 million       1300 %

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 & Subsequent Highlights:

  • Engaged B. Riley Securities, a full-service investment bank, to assist in the exploration and evaluation of strategic alternatives for enhancing shareholder value. These alternatives could include, among others, a sale of the company, a strategic business acquisition, continued execution of the Company’s business plan or some combination of one or more of these possible alternatives.
  • Announced new customer authorizations since August 2020, both in terms of new locations and expansion of existing placements, at several major nationwide retailers including 1,250 Publix Super Markets in the Southeast, 167 Tops Friendly Markets in the Northeast, 175 Gordon Food Service Marketplace locations across the Midwest, Lipari Foods, a major distributor in Michigan, a cycle rotation at 1,500 select Walmart locations nationwide, 159 The Fresh Market locations nationwide, 189 Hannaford Foods locations in the Northwest, 170 Weis Supermarkets in the Mid-Atlantic and 550 Winn Dixie/Bi-lo/Harvery’s locations in the Southeast.
  • Engaged B&A Food Brokers (B&A), one of the largest independent food brokers, for food service sales solicitation in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, as well as with strategic national accounts throughout the country.
  • QVC customers voted MamaMancini’s products as #1 in Best Meatball, Best Plant Based Food and Best Condiment, Spice or Sauce categories during the 2020 QVC Customer Choice® Food Awards. MamaMancini's co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the award on behalf of the Company and featured the award-winning products during the awards show which aired on September 16, 2020.
  • Attended multiple virtual investor conferences including the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 9th, the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 17th, the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit on September 25th and the LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 2nd.

Management Commentary
“I am proud of the operational progress our team made in the third quarter, realizing strong year-over-year growth amidst the backdrop of COVID-19,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We continue to grow the breadth and depth of our product distribution footprint at retail storefronts nationwide, a testament to the quality of our products that keep customers coming back for more, time and again – the same qualities that drove our recognition at the 2020 QVC Customer Choice Food Awards.

“Our strong financial results year-to-date are due to the aforementioned sales growth, itself driven by our successful advertising efforts, as well as the operational efficiencies that we have been able to realize as we scale – improving processes on the factory floor to boost output and lower incremental costs wherever possible. We expect that these efficiencies will be seen in the gross margin profile of future quarters, particularly as beef prices return to normal.

“As we move towards the conclusion of 2020 and into 2021, various positive potential outcomes await MamaMancini’s – from the realization of strategic alternatives, to a potential uplisting and continued growth in new product placements with the abatement of headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are primed for another record-breaking year. I look forward to continuing these efforts as we work to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Wolf.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 increased to a third quarter record of $9.9 million, compared to $9.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. Revenue year-to-date increased 27% to a record $31.4 million, compared to $24.7 million in the same year-ago period. Revenue growth was primarily a result of increased sales to new and existing customers, partially offset by COVID-19 effects which slowed some new placements in the third quarter and are expected to resume in the fourth quarter.

Gross profit increased to $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 32% of total revenues, compared to $2.9 million, or 31% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit year-to-date increased to $10.1 million, or 32% of total revenues, compared to $8.0 million, or 32% of total revenues, in the same year-ago period. Gross margin increased primarily as a result of ongoing efforts to improve plant operating efficiencies, partially offset by the temporary negative impact of higher beef pricing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating expenses decreased to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. Operating expenses year-to-date increased by 15% to $7.5 million as compared to the same year-ago period. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses in the third quarter and year-to-date decreased from 26% to 24%. Operating expenses decreased primarily due to lower promotional expenses for product merchandising.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 grew significantly to $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, as compared to a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net income year-to-date totaled $2.4 million, as compared to $1.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to an increase in sales, reduction of operating expenses as a percentage of sales and a decrease in interest expense.

Cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2020 was $1.8 million, as compared to $0.4 million at January 31, 2020. The increased cash balance as of October 31, 2020 benefitted from $2.5 million in cash flow from operations fiscal year-to-date, partially offset by a paydown of debt, as the Company reduced its debt by 84% fiscal year-to-date, as well as redemption of warrants outstanding.

Conference Call
Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today, Monday, December 14, 2020 to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Monday, December 14, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326
International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264
Conference ID: 10150310

Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 21, 2020. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10150310.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    October 31, 2020     January 31, 2020  
    (unaudited)        
Assets                
                 
Current Assets:                
Cash   $ 1,792,843     $ 393,683  
Accounts receivable, net     3,687,912       3,727,887  
Inventories     1,560,287       1,246,417  
Prepaid expenses     291,052       252,268  
Total current assets     7,332,094       5,620,255  
                 
Property and equipment, net     3,022,169       2,805,843  
                 
Intangibles     87,639       -  
                 
Operating lease right of use assets, net     1,387,851       1,490,794  
                 
Deposits     20,177       20,177  
Total Assets   $ 11,849,930     $ 9,937,069  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
                 
Liabilities:                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 3,513,121     $ 3,552,790  
Term loan     -       423,799  
Operating lease liability     142,286       126,516  
Finance leases payable     182,428       105,126  
Total current liabilities     3,837,835       4,208,231  
                 
Line of credit – net     650,000       2,997,348  
Operating lease liability – net     1,256,832       1,372,349  
Finance leases payable – net     528,757       315,234  
Notes payable - related party     -       641,844  
Total long-term liabilities     2,435,589       5,326,775  
                 
Total Liabilities     6,273,424       9,535,006  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ Equity:                
Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020     -       -  
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 34,767,841 and 31,991,241 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020     348       321  
Additional paid in capital     19,489,657       16,695,352  
Accumulated deficit     (13,763,999 )     (16,144,110 )
Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively     (149,500 )     (149,500 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity     5,576,506       402,063  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 11,849,930     $ 9,937,069  

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
October 31,		     For the Nine Months Ended
October 31,		  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts   $ 9,898,991     $ 9,267,036     $ 31,384,394     $ 24,731,305  
                                 
Costs of sales     6,773,662       6,366,084       21,317,384       16,767,903  
                                 
Gross profit     3,125,329       2,900,952       10,067,010       7,963,402  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     30,765       32,744       86,103       82,579  
General and administrative     2,307,436       2,364,608       7,411,060       6,446,715  
Total operating expenses     2,338,201       2,397,352       7,497,163       6,529,294  
                                 
Income from operations     787,128       503,600       2,569,847       1,434,108  
                                 
Other expenses                                
Interest     (45,822 )     (89,635 )     (171,872 )     (293,531 )
Amortization of debt discount     (7,164 )     (5,350 )     (17,864 )     (17,988 )
Total other expenses     (52,986 )     (94,985 )     (189,736 )     (311,519 )
                                 
Net income before income tax provision     734,142       408,615       2,380,111       1,122,589  
                                 
Income tax provision     -       -       -       -  
                                 
Net income   $ 734,142     $ 408,615     $ 2,380,111     $ 1,122,589  
                                 
Net income per common share                                
– basic   $ 0.02     $ 0.01     $ 0.07     $ 0.04  
– diluted   $ 0.02     $ 0.01     $ 0.07     $ 0.04  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                
– basic     34,225,446       31,991,241       32,832,450       31,935,837  
– diluted     35,725,984       32,091,210       34,322,988       32,035,806  

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

    For the Nine Months Ended  
    October 31, 2020     October 31, 2019  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net income   $ 2,380,111     $ 1,122,589  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation     489,109       495,005  
Amortization of debt discount     17,864       17,988  
Share-based compensation     51,435       67,857  
Amortization of right of use assets     102,943       75,747  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     39,975       (599,207 )
Other receivable     -       (163,983 )
Inventories     (313,870 )     (254,924 )
Prepaid expenses     (38,784 )     (138,098 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (111,024 )     422,971  
Operating lease liability     (99,747 )     (70,097 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities     2,518,012       975,848  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Cash paid for fixed assets     (304,048 )     (163,186 )
Cash paid for intangible assets     (16,284 )     -  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (320,332 )     (163,186 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Repayment of related party notes payable     (641,844 )     -  
Proceeds from term loan     -       41,917  
Repayments of term loan     (441,663 )     (1,075,253
Proceeds from promissory note     330,505       -  
Repayment of promissory note     (330,505 )     -  
Borrowings (repayments) of line of credit, net     (2,347,348 )     285,314  
Repayment of capital lease obligations     (110,562 )     (63,475 )
Proceeds from exercise of options     7,200       -  
Proceeds from exercise of warrants     2,735,697       -  
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities     (798,520     (811,497 )
                 
Net Increase in Cash     1,399,160       1,165  
                 
Cash - Beginning of Period     393,683       609,409  
                 
Cash - End of Period   $ 1,792,843     $ 610,574  
                 
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash Paid During the Period for:                
Income taxes   $ -     $ -  
Interest   $ 174,735     $ 363,519  
                 
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Operating lease liability   $ -     $ 1,599,830  
Finance lease asset additions   $ 401,387     $ 293,479  
Common stock issued for services to be rendered   $ -     $ 71,875  
Acquisition of software via contract liability   $ 71,355     $ -  


Primary Logo

