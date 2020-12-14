Celebree School Named “Brand to Watch” by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

Early Childhood Education Leader Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 48 open or under development school locations in 12 states, today announced its inclusion as a “brand to watch” in the 2020 “Game Changers” edition of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, a leading industry publication written for prospective franchisees.

For the past two decades, Celebree School has been committed to early childhood development and lifelong learning for every member of its school communities. In 2019, Celebree launched its franchise offering, quickly gaining recognition as a top option for those looking to open a daycare.



“We’ve worked hard to differentiate Celebree School and our team is honored with this recognition from Franchise Dictionary Magazine,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO. “As an entrepreneur myself, I take great pride in helping others achieve their dream of opening a business with the tools necessary for success.”



Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”



“Franchise ownership allows people to follow their dreams of being their own boss and taking control of their futures. It supports people working for themselves but not by themselves,” said Alesia Visconti, CEO and publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. “It’s a community of professionals all supporting successful business ownership. A brand that’s included on our ‘20 Brands to Watch’ is an exciting accomplishment and shows commitment to excellence.”



Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.



For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website, email jdirugeris@celebree.com or call 443-391-6533.



About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. With a Celebree School franchise, entrepreneurs can invest in their financial future and their community by leveraging our proven business model. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



