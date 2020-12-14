DNR seeks comments on environmental assessment worksheet for proposed Roseau Lake rehabilitation and Sprague Creek wetland restoration

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments through Wednesday, Jan. 13, on an environmental assessment worksheet for the proposed Roseau Lake rehabilitation and Sprague Creek wetland restoration. The proposed project area is located near the city of Roseau in Roseau County.

The proposed project would install water control structures, embankments and a drainage way to allow for water level management in the historic Roseau footprint. Improved water level management would reduce peak water flows and adjust timing of existing water storage outflows, thereby reducing flood damage and improving wildlife habitat. Restoration of hydrology at Sprague Creek would mitigate wetland impacts from the Roseau Lake project.

The EAW is available on the project webpage. To request a copy, call 651-259-5067.

A copy of the EAW is also available for public review at:

Crookston Public Library, 110 North Ash St., Crookston, MN 56716.

Roseau Public Library, 121 Center St. E #100, Roseau, MN 56751.

The EAW was published in the Dec. 14 EQB Monitor. Comments should be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Comments submitted through the U.S. Postal Service should be addressed to Gina Quiram, project manager, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road Box 25, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Electronic comments should be sent to [email protected] with “Roseau Lake” in the subject line. People who submit comments will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters' names and email or postal addresses will also be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.