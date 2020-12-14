Customized Energy Solutions (CES) and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) partner for promoting innovations in energy storage in India

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customized Energy Solutions (CES), an energy consulting and software company providing solutions in electricity markets and emerging technologies, partners with United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for “Facility of Low Carbon Deployment” (FLCTD) Innovation Challenge for technology innovation in beta deployment of electrical energy storage in India. To support and encourage the new innovations in Indian energy storage and e-mobility space, FLCTD by UNIDO launched the 4th round of the innovation challenge on November 1, 2020. Winning technologies will receive recognition from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, UNIDO and India Energy Storage Alliance and a grant up to $50,000.



The aim of the challenge is to identify high-impact opportunities that have the potential for energy saving, large-scale carbon emission reductions, and to provide financial support for field validation/beta testing of their technology. The project supports innovative technologies in an advanced stage of development for field demonstration and validation and does not support innovations that are at the ideation-stage, proof-of-concept or at lab-scale.

The challenge covers technologies such as electrochemical batteries, supercapacitors, and critical components for electrical energy storage systems, including power conversion systems. The applications include off-grid stationary applications, e-mobility, battery recycling, grid-connected and behind-the-meter. Companies, institutes, and startups working on innovation in electro-chemical battery, battery management systems (BMS), supercapacitors or a combination of battery and supercapacitor are highly encouraged to apply for the FLCTD project. They should address a technology gap in end-use application to improve the adoption of the electrical energy storage system. The last date to apply for the challenge is December 18, 2020.

Speaking on the challenge, Mr. Sandeep Tandon, National Program Manager, Facility for Low Carbon Technology Deployment (FLCTD) said, "The project aims to strengthen the innovation eco-system in India, particularly for the development of technology-based solutions that are helping address the energy and climate change issue. The project is also attempting to improve the academia-entrepreneur-industry collaboration to bring innovative technology solutions so that all stand to benefit.”

Dr Rahul Walawalkar, President and Managing Director, Customized Energy Solutions (CES) India said, “The UNIDO Energy Storage Innovation Challenge provides a unique opportunity for companies and individuals developing energy storage and e-mobility related solutions using batteries and ultracapacitor technologies. By focusing on innovation and supporting beta deployment, the UNIDO Challenge fills in a critical gap in the Indian ecosystem that is poised for rapid adoption of advanced energy storage technologies. Customized Energy Solutions, India is very happy to partner with UNIDO as the nodal agency to support the project management unit in the planning and implementation of innovation challenge in electrical energy storage. India energy storage and electric mobility sector is at an interesting stage. I hope that all the companies that are ready for customer trials for innovative solutions will take advantage of this opportunity for up to a $50,000 grant and expert mentoring offered by UNIDO, CES and IESA by submitting an application before 18th December.”

Specifically, in the last five years, many young entrepreneurs in India have preferred setting up engineering, research and development, production, and manufacturing-based startups. Several companies have started to particularly focus on electric two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler charging infrastructure, swapping, powertrain, battery management systems (BMS), thermal management, advanced energy storage, Li-ion, and other emerging energy storage technologies, like metal-air, flow batteries, sodium-based batteries, hydrogen base fuel, and others.

Globally, energy storage and e-mobility sectors are dominated by large legacy companies, but the Indian market is witnessing a different trend. While major conventional petrol and diesel based vehicle manufacturers have forayed in electric vehicle manufacturing in India, there has also been a surge of new startups. The proliferation of startups in the EV space is largely driven by the government's vision for 2030. The overall message is loud and clear that the government and private players are serious about electric mobility and transitioning to cleaner technologies.

In the last three years, the FLCTD Program has successfully awarded 40+ winners and committed over INR 8 crore in financial support. The past winners included organizations working on innovative technologies in waste heat recovery, space conditioning and pumps and motors. Other partners of the program include CII-GBC, Sangam-AIC, Intellecap, Start-Up India and AGNII.

About Customized Energy Solutions

Customized Energy Solutions is one of the fastest-growing energy consulting & services companies, operating in North America for the past 22 years. Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions assists clients in managing and staying ahead of the changes in the wholesale and retail electricity and natural gas markets. CES India is working with over 500 clients across the value chain of the electricity industry globally. Starting their India operations in 2010, CES is working with commercial and industrial customers to help reduce their energy costs through better utilization of the energy markets and emerging technologies. They have helped in bringing innovative energy services such as demand response to India and are pioneers in the integration of the latest technologies such as energy storage, microgrids as well as smart grid maturity models for Indian consumers.

