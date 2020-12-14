Biliter Joins First Citizens Investor Services as President

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens Bank announced today that David Biliter has joined the company as president of its registered broker-dealer First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. (FCIS).



In his role as president, Biliter’s responsibilities include the overall management, technology platform oversight and client experience enrichment of a bank broker-dealer with more than 176 associates (about 72 registered advisors) and $10.1 billion in assets under management. He is based at the company’s headquarters in Raleigh, N.C.

“We’re extremely pleased to have David’s extensive background and industry knowledge at FCIS,” said Michael Wilson, First Citizens Wealth Management Executive. “He brings a proven track record of exceptional results. His leadership and talents complement our strong investor services teams, which do an excellent job of serving our clients.”

An industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Biliter most recently served as executive vice president and director of sales for Arvest Wealth Management.

Prior to Arvest, Biliter served in a variety of sales, investment and leadership positions within the banking and brokerage industries. He also has worked in sales and wealth management roles with Cadence Bank, AmSouth Investments, Superior Financial Services and Hancock Investments.

Biliter received a bachelor’s degree in financial planning from Brigham Young University. He earned a certified financial planner (CFP®) designation and holds Series 7, 24, 53 and 63 FINRA licenses.

FCIS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-headquartered First Citizens Bank and is a registered SEC broker-dealer and investment advisor. FCIS is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). FCIS offers various brokerage investment products and investment advisory services through the bank’s branch network.

Founded in 1898, First Citizens Bank is the largest family-controlled bank in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

First Citizens Wealth Management is a registered trademark of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. First Citizens Wealth Management products and services are offered by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC; First Citizens Investor Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor; and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor.

