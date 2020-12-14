Gallium Nitride Market Size To Be Worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 20.8%| Emergen Research

Growing demand for gallium nitride in radio frequency applications is one of the significant factors influencing the Gallium Nitride market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gallium Nitride Market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Gallium nitride delivers the benefits of faster switching speeds, lower switching loss, improved power density, and the ones, which are of immense significance from the perspective of an electric vehicle, a decrease in total system size and cost. Gallium nitride semiconductors allow nano-second switching speeds and operating temperatures to a maximum of 200°C, making it appropriate for use in automotive power electronics applications, including cockpit wireless charging, EV charging, and LiDAR sensing, among others. Gallium nitride devices with faster switching speed lead to a cost reduction of capacitors and inductors.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Soitec made an announcement about signing an agreement for the acquisition of EpiGaN, a firm involved in the production and distribution of gallium nitride epitaxial wafer materials.

GaN-on-Sapphire is of primary importance in enabling faster processing of high-performance gallium nitride LEDs.

Increased investments in gallium nitride semiconductor devices are likely to propel market growth in the future. In December 2019, GaN Systems made an announcement about the investment made by SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund II. Mirai fund intends to support innovation acceleration, with the electrification of vehicles being a primary focus.

The growing demand for medical imaging devices like magnetic resonance imaging, miniaturized x-ray equipment, and sonograms drive the market revenue for gallium nitride components due to their accurate positioning capabilities.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the growing demand for high-efficiency radio frequency devices.

Key participants include DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Gallium Nitride Market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) GaN-on-SiC GaN-on-Si GaN-on-Sapphire Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radio Frequency Devices Wireless Infrastructure Satellite Communication Military & Defense Others Power Electronics Power Supply Electric Vehicle LiDAR Servers & Data Centers Wireless Power Solar Photovoltaic Technology Envelope Tracking Others Optoelectronics LED LASER Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



