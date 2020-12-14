UPDATE: RedTeam Announces Partnership with Wharton-Smith, Inc.

Esteemed General Contractor selects RedTeam over other construction management competitors due to RedTeam’s focus on accounting integration

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam , a construction management platform for general contractors, today announces a new partnership with Wharton-Smith, Inc. – a leading Southeast general contractor. The partnership will allow Wharton-Smith to optimize its business through RedTeam’s construction management platform, specifically with a focus on accounting integration.



Prior to using RedTeam, Wharton-Smith was using an aggregate method when it came to documenting, reporting and other forms of communication within the company. RedTeam’s construction management platform now provides Wharton-Smith with a centralized communication hub, increasing efficiency and decreasing overall production timelines. Wharton-Smith selected RedTeam as its first choice for a construction management platform, beating out top competitors in the industry.

RedTeam's construction management platform is a model example of the newest class of hyper-vertical enterprise applications, purpose-built to facilitate collaborative workflows in the cloud. RedTeam and other such solutions are shaking up industries as they displace manual workflows and legacy back-office software applications.

“With Wharton-Smith’s impressive footprint in the Southeast, we wanted to show how RedTeam could be an invaluable asset when it came to leveraging business,” said Michael Wright, founder and CEO of RedTeam. “RedTeam was built by general contractors who have industry experience and understand the everyday challenges that come with project management. This partnership has the ability to help increase project growth in the region and increase RedTeam’s footprint as well.”

One reason Wharton-Smith chose RedTeam is because of the construction management platform's integration with Sage 300, a market leader in construction business management solutions. The integration combines RedTeam’s industry-leading tools with Sage’s end-to-end construction and property management software, increasing visibility into every facet of a contractor’s business, including accounting, project management, estimating and service management.

“After using various methods for documentation and communication, we knew we needed to optimize our business and invest in a strong construction management platform,” said Tim Smith at Wharton-Smith. “Since implementing RedTeam, its technology has helped the office stay connected with the field and manage projects remotely when we need it most. By having all of our critical information in a single environment, RedTeam has streamlined interaction within our company, ultimately providing greater efficiency.”

RedTeam is continuing to work with more large construction companies. There have been over ten general contractors with annual revenue of $100 million that have chosen RedTeam since 2019. Over the past 12 months alone, RedTeam has signed clients who collectively represent about $10 billion in annual construction revenue. RedTeam has achieved a three-year compound annual growth rate of 160 percent.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project - from business development and pre-construction to closeout.

About Wharton-Smith

Wharton-Smith, Inc. is a construction manager and general contractor with a focus on building communities. Wharton-Smith specializes in water treatment, municipal, education, entertainment, senior living and hospitality projects – all the necessities a community needs to thrive. For more information, please visit www.whartonsmith.com