Excitement As Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) Unveils Rugby Programmes At National Institute of Sports (NIS)

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has released courses and guidelines for prospective enthusiasts who intend to deepen their knowledge of the sport at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) ahead of the 2021/2022 session.

This piece of development was revealed by the President of the NRFF Kelechukwu Mbagwu during a virtual meeting with members of the NRFF Board.

The announcement of this latest development confirmed the underground efforts made by the Board to expand rugby from the fields to the lecture rooms where more knowledge can be acquired by Coaches and Administrators.

Last week, the Director of the country's foremost Institute, Dr. John Dadi-Mamud confirmed the inclusion of rugby into it's programme after meeting with some members of the federation in Lagos.

The courses include; Advance Certificate, Diploma, Higher Diploma in coaching, marketing, stadium management and sports management with a maximum duration of 24 months.

A three month sandwich basic coaching certificate is also on offer for candidates interested in expanding their knowledge in rugby and other 22 sporting disciplines.

The inclusion of rugby in the programme of the institution has been eliciting some level of excitement from players, coaches and some other enthusiasts who describe it as a positive move at creating an intellectual boost to the game in the country.

Media Contact: Email: info@thenrff.com / fnigeriarugby@gmail.com Twitter: @nigeriarugby1 IG: @nigeriarugby FB: @nigeriarugbyfootballfederation

Rugby@APO-opa.com