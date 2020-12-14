Opus Interactive and Carahsoft to Provide High Compliance, Hybrid Cloud Solutions Through Carahsoft’s Cloud Purchasing Program

Powerful FedRAMP Ready IaaS/PaaS Solutions Now Available to the Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore. and RESTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Interactive, a leading provider of complex hybrid VMware cloud hosting services, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a formal partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Opus Interactive’s Master Government Aggregator® and make the FedRAMP Moderate Ready OpusGov (OG) available under Carahsoft’s Cloud Purchasing Program (CPP). This new partnership makes Opus Interactive’s industry-leading high compliance, high security hybrid and multi-cloud services available to Federal, state, and local government and education organizations. The suite of end-to-end services are now available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts and the company’s reseller partners.



Opus Interactive’s FedRAMP Moderate Ready IaaS/PaaS, hybrid and multi-cloud solutions are built for performance, security and interoperability. This framework enables agencies to optimize, store, process and transfer mission critical workloads with reliability and security. After evaluating CPU, storage read/write, IOPs and network performance, a third-party report ranked the Opus cloud IaaS offering as industry-leading with better performance for lower cost, faster application performance and superior network performance.

The WBENC certified Women-owned Small Business (WOSB) and Indian-owned Economic Enterprise offers Cloud Smart services that include:

HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOC 2 Type 2 and FedRAMP Moderate Ready IaaS, hybrid and multi-cloud solutions

FISMA High datacenters strategically located to provide redundant failover by geographic region and energy grid

Flexible hardware options and solutions tailored to the unique needs of agency workloads

Performance backed and guaranteed by SLA compared to other IaaS solutions Price-Performance (CPU Performance): 2000% better performance per dollar Application Performance (Read and Write IOPs): 60% more IOPs, 500% more write IOPs Network Performance (Mb/s): 12x more throughput





“With over 20 years of successful performance in the commercial sector, we’re excited for this opportunity to partner with Carahsoft as our Master Government Aggregator,” said Opus Interactive CEO Shannon Hulbert. “Carahsoft’s understanding of government procurement processes and dedicated sales, marketing and contracting experts combined with Opus’ offerings allows us to more quickly bring hybrid and multi-cloud services to public sector agencies that are undergoing modernization and digital transformation initiatives.”

When deploying Opus solutions, customers will be able to take advantage of Carahsoft’s unique pay-as-you go model and its specialized understanding of public sector contracting and compliance requirements. Carahsoft’s CPP offers the public sector a flexible and accessible way to procure cloud solutions from single or multiple vendors. Through CPP, customers can purchase CarahPoints to put toward cloud products and services on a monthly or prepaid basis to match their mission and usage needs. By offering an online portal and pay-as-you-go option, CPP is suited to agencies and public sector organizations seeking to avoid the costs and vendor lock in of the traditional procurement process. More information is available on Carahsoft’s dedicated CPP resource center.

“Opus Interactive’s focus on compliance with FedRAMP and the latest regulatory mandates makes them a great addition to our cloud solutions portfolio under CPP,” said John Lee, Vice President of Cloud Services at Carahsoft. “In addition, the company’s commitment to performance, cost-efficiency and interoperability between public cloud offerings makes OpusGov a perfect match for agencies looking to scale their operations affordably without sacrificing security. We look forward to working with Opus and our reseller partners to optimize cloud adoption in the public sector.”

Opus Interactive’s OpusGov and end-to-end hybrid and multi-cloud services are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F; SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B; and NASPO ValuePoint, NCPA and The Quilt cooperative purchasing contracts. For more information, contact the Opus Interactive team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-4632 or CPP@carahsoft.com.

About Opus Interactive

Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive has earned a reputation for custom IT solutions that fit unique requirements for security, scalability, cost, and future growth needs of its customers. An accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance, the Company operates from Tier III+ data centers located in Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern Virginia. Through close partnerships with industry-leaders and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Opus delivers custom solutions for Cloud Hosting & IaaS, Colocation, DRaaS & Backup, Object Storage, VDI, and Public Cloud Monitoring & Management.

Opus Interactive is a WBENC certified Women-owned Small Business (WOSB) and Indian-owned Economic Enterprise that has worked closely with VMware and HPE partnership programs since 2005. With past performance that includes more than 20 years of proven results and current compliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FedRAMP Moderate Ready and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II, Opus helps customers reduce cost and optimize resources using efficient operations.

For more information about Opus Interactive, visit www.opusinteractive.com.

Contact:

Eric Hulbert

503-972-3961

eric@opusinteractive.com

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com