Furry Friends Help Boy Learn Life Lessons in New Children’s Book

Lafayette, Ind., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Towhead and the Paintbrush" by Helen L. Merrell and Rita K. Fisher is the endearing story of a young boy learning bravery and responsibility with the help of two four-legged friends. From getting his first haircut to realizing he must ask for God's help to have better judgment when he plays, Merrell and Fisher illustrate the many opportunities in children's lives where their parents can guide them to be courageous and make better choices.

The novel was inspired by Merrell’s lifelong friend, Sammy, a border collie who graced her life with joy for 14 years. Sammy taught Merrell many things- patience, love, and kindness, all of which she hopes to pass along to others. Through “Towhead and the Paintbrush” Merrell lets children know that it is okay to make mistakes at times, so long as they can recognize a mistake has been made and do their best to keep it from happening again.

“I would like to make reading fun for children, as well as teach them when they make mistakes, they can correct them, or how to foresee when they might make a mistake ahead of time and avoid it,” Merrell said.

“Towhead and the Paintbrush” is a great fit for parents seeking to teach their kids about taking responsibility for their actions, and how to ask for help ahead of time if they feel they could make a mistake. Children will enjoy the novel’s bright images and will be inspired to look at concerning situations more critically.

“Towhead and the Paintbrush”

By Helen L. Merrell & Rita K. Fisher

ISBN: 9781504932417 (softcover); 9781728363905 (audio);

Available at the AuthorHouse Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Helen L. Merrell is a dog lover, and strong advocate for children feeling unconditionally loved by their parents and God. After a career spent in pediatrics, she became the Queen of the Red Hat Society and maintained her position for five years. She participated in a senior choir and taught young musicians to hone their skills on the piano, guitar, and more. Merrell published her first book, “Santa’s North Pole Workshop” in 2012 and has since also published her second novel, “Towhead and the Paintbrush”. She currently resides in Lafayette, Indiana.

