System Surveyor Upgrades Cable Infrastructure Design Capabilities

New Flex Cable system design feature lets security professionals depict all the twists and turns of cabling

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifying one of the most challenging aspects of system design and installation, System Surveyor has enhanced the Cable Infrastructure functionality in its customer engagement and system design platform. Security professionals can now easily and quickly configure cable runs between planned devices on the digital software. The Cable Path tool estimates cable lengths for a bill of materials and provides details for installation and cable pulls.

The System Surveyor Infrastructure system type connects cabling (CAT5, Access Control, HDMI, Fiber, etc.) with the many other systems the platform supports. These include video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, fire alarm, audio-visual systems, IT and communications, and more. Using the new “Flex Cabling” feature, system integrators, enterprise security staff, and other industry experts can:

Show exactly how cable paths will run through a building;

Bundle multiple cable types within the same cable path run;

Estimate cable path lengths, enabling comparison with industry standard design guidelines and including allowance for up and down segments;

Determine the total length of each cable type required for a project; and

Run a cable path report that breaks out each run showing connected devices, each cable element in the cable path, and termination details on each end.

“Our new Flex Cabling feature was driven by customers, who can now more precisely design cabling on their digital floor plan and automate a bill of materials,” said Chris Hugman, System Surveyor CEO. “Many of our customers use outside contractors for system cabling. This enhancement makes it even easier to collaborate, plan, and capture cabling ‘as-built’ records with these important business partners. It all translates into faster installs, lower costs, and higher customer satisfaction.”

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to its user community, System Surveyor has also added 25 new icon elements for easy drag-and-drop system design. These include elements in high demand such as Video Doorbells, Health Scan Kiosks, and Vape Sensors that are gaining significant adoption in the industry. Every element in System Surveyor has intelligent attributes to help guide users through critical data capture to improve pre- and post-sales implementation.

For more information about Flex Cabling and the new icon elements, watch the video: https://systemsurveyor.com/flex-cable-path/.

System Surveyor announced new survey comments, accessories, and advanced reporting features in September, enabling project teams to better streamline the system design process and collaborate virtually.

“Our users will see many other platform enhancements in 2021 to help them manage system installation, reduce costs, and improve the overall experience for all stakeholders from system planning to long-term maintenance,” said Hugman.

A new customer impact study found that System Surveyor integrator customers achieve a 20 percent increase in sales conversions, 35 percent increase in time and efficiency savings, and a 10 percent increase in gross profit margin.

About System Surveyor

The System Surveyor mobile, SaaS-based platform enables everyone involved in system design, installation, and maintenance to collaborate on an unprecedented scale. Working together in one system of record, professionals can better plan and manage the systems organizations rely on every day: video surveillance, CCTV, access control, fire alarm, IT, building automation, AV, healthcare, and more. From system integrators to end customers to subcontractors, the benefits are increased sales, faster project completions, higher satisfaction, and enhanced long-term service levels. Try all features and collaboration of the product for free with a 5-person team for up to 21 days. Based in Austin, Texas, System Surveyor can be found at http://www.SystemSurveyor.com.

