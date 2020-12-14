data.world announces new platform features and introduces continuous innovation digest

/EIN News/ -- What’s New changelog is unique in the enterprise data catalog market



AUSTIN, Tx., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world, the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today announced several new capabilities that enhance product usability and support for its customers’ agile data governance initiatives. Also today, the company introduced its public changelog, whatsnew.data.world, spotlighting new product updates. As the only SaaS-based enterprise data catalog with a continuous release cycle, the changelog is often updated multiple times per week.

New capabilities include:

Simplified data and metadata search : The primary navigation drop-down menu now includes recently viewed items beyond datasets and projects, allowing users to quickly access metadata related-assets like glossary terms and tables. Search is now a feature of data.world’s public API with support for datasets, projects, insights, queries, tables, collections, files, glossary terms, and analysis resources.

: The primary navigation drop-down menu now includes recently viewed items beyond datasets and projects, allowing users to quickly access metadata related-assets like glossary terms and tables. Search is now a feature of data.world’s public API with support for datasets, projects, insights, queries, tables, collections, files, glossary terms, and analysis resources. Lineage metadata collector : Automated lineage capabilities, powered by MANTA, are now incorporated into the data.world catalog collector (DWCC). This enables users to integrate technical lineage into their data catalog in a manner consistent with other metadata integrations.

: Automated lineage capabilities, powered by MANTA, are now incorporated into the data.world catalog collector (DWCC). This enables users to integrate technical lineage into their data catalog in a manner consistent with other metadata integrations. Team metrics and analytics : More than a dozen new reports provide teams with a 360-degree view of their data.world catalog status across multiple use cases. Reports include audit-level details on what queries are being run and by whom, including query text, for fast troubleshooting and effective auditing. This makes it easier for users to quickly address issues and drive greater productivity and efficiency into their data work.

: More than a dozen new reports provide teams with a 360-degree view of their data.world catalog status across multiple use cases. Reports include audit-level details on what queries are being run and by whom, including query text, for fast troubleshooting and effective auditing. This makes it easier for users to quickly address issues and drive greater productivity and efficiency into their data work. Metadata collectors for Microsoft PowerBI and DBT (private beta) : data.world is expanding its catalog of software integrations. Enterprise customers can now join a private beta program to access collectors to the popular data visualization and next-generation data transformation platforms.

: data.world is expanding its catalog of software integrations. Enterprise customers can now join a private beta program to access collectors to the popular data visualization and next-generation data transformation platforms. Dynamic collections: It’s now easier for users to select which collections a resource belongs to. In just a few clicks, a user can add a business term or dashboard to multiple collections so that resources are understood, accepted, and accessible across multiple teams and projects within an organization.

“Our agile, continuous product development and release strategy is based largely on feedback from our customers,” said Jon Loyens, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at data.world. “We are constantly performing user interviews, A/B testing, and measuring tens of thousands of events throughout the platform. As a result we can address challenges around data discovery, data governance, and dataops faster and more comprehensively than anyone in our industry.”

To make it easier for customers to keep pace with its continuous platform updates—more than 1,000 releases this year alone—data.world launched whatsnew.data.world. This product changelog spotlights the latest product releases, enhancements, fixes, and integrations for the enterprise and community editions. It also includes details on upcoming features and helpful demo videos.

