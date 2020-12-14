Medigus: ScoutCam Announces Three Development Projects with the Israeli Air Force

The development projects are focused on visual inspection capabilities for on the ground maintenance and in-flight monitoring of unmanned aerial vehicles

/EIN News/ -- OMER, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced that ScoutCam (OTCQB: SCTC) Medigus’ subsidiary and a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, embarked on three different development projects in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force. ScoutCam is developing products that leverage its high resilient micro-cameras (as recently demonstrated by NASA’s Robotic Refueling Mission 3) and its unique wired and wireless transmission capabilities to improve maintenance as well as flight safety of both helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the service of the Israeli Air Force.

These products are based on visual inspection capabilities for on the ground maintenance and in-flight monitoring of these vehicles. The addition of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to these cameras for in flight predictive maintenance purposes is designed to help improve aerial safety, reduce maintenance costs, and prevent severe safety mishaps in the ever so important and expensive air vehicles and intelligence equipment space. In addition, such predictive maintenance, based on the concept of Camera-as-a-Sensor™, have the potential to cut costs related to redundant periodic maintenance as well as the risks involved with such maintenance.

These products, once tried and approved for use by the Israeli Air Force, may lead to these products being sold to other air forces around the world as well as to helicopter and UAV manufacturers globally.

“ScoutCam estimates that the global addressable market for helicopters alone is approximately 250 million dollars per year,” says Yaron Silberman, CEO of ScoutCam. “This, together with the yet to be quantified, fast growing UAV market, which we intend to pursue as well, presents lucrative and exciting opportunities for our company and shareholders” Silberman added.

