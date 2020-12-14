Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) Named Best Managed Security Service

Channel Partner Insight Honors Sophos MTR as Innovative Managed Security Service That Advances the Channel

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) has been named Best Managed Security Services Offering by Channel Partner Insight. Sophos MTR is a winner in the Channel Innovation Awards, which honor organizations for innovative offerings that advance the managed services market into new opportunities and growth.

“Cybercriminals and other threat actors are unrelenting and unmerciful as they continue to target operations of all shapes and sizes, and as evidenced in the Sophos 2021 Threat Report, attackers will continue to get bolder and smarter in the year ahead. It’s critical that organizations – and the partners that they rely on – can not only detect increasingly evasive threats, but also respond to them quickly to minimize harm,” said Joe Levy, chief technology officer at Sophos. “Sophos has long led the industry, and is widely recognized for setting the standard for channel-optimized cybersecurity. Now, we’re tearing down barriers to proactive, human-led security operations, making managed detection and response (MDR) and incident response services available to businesses of all sizes. Sophos’ managed security services answer a growing market need for always-on security, and enable partners to easily start or expand their existing offerings.”



Sophos MTR is a fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response service that fuses machine learning with human analysis for an evolved approach to proactive security protection. It combines Sophos’ consistently top-rated endpoint protection and intelligent EDR with a world-class team of experts to neutralize the most sophisticated and complex threats that can go undetected. Launched in October 2019, Sophos MTR is now one of the industry’s most widely used managed detection and response (MDR) services with more than 1,600 customers, standing apart with its ability to proactively take action on an organization’s behalf to mitigate threats in real time.



Sophos Rapid Response, as part of Sophos MTR, launched in October 2020 as an industry-first, fixed-fee remote incident response service that identifies and neutralizes active cybersecurity attacks throughout its 45-day term of engagement. Sophos Rapid Response quickly stops security incidents – including ransomware, network breaches, hands-on keyboard adversaries, and more – to minimize damage and costs, and reduce recovery time.



“It has been an incredibly challenging year for the North American channel in 2020. Despite facing adversity, the winners at the Channel Innovation Awards are a testament to how MSPs and the vendors that support them can be a force for good for their customers and wider communities,” said Josh Budd, Channel Partner Insight editor.

Additional Resources

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs and SophosAI – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single “synchronized security” system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About Channel Partner Insight

Channel Partner Insight provides leaders of resellers, distributors, MSPs and other specialist consultancies with exclusive analysis of the fast-changing channel sector in Europe and the US, helping them to make smarter business decisions. The transatlantic title, launched in 2019, is owned by London-based Incisive Media. With journalists based in the UK and the US, CPI provides high-quality journalism for channel business leaders, taking a uniquely transatlantic view on the market.

Hanah Johnson, sophos@marchcomms.com