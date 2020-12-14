Enphase Energy Launches Enphase Installer Network in Australia

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the launch of the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Australia. The EIN recognizes a network of trusted installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products and is designed to help Enphase installers grow their business with a range of innovative digital tools and exclusive benefits.



EIN members can take advantage of access to an advanced digital platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools, as well as metrics and analytics that can be leveraged to improve business efficiency and profits. Solar installers can qualify for EIN membership in one of three tiers, as Enphase Platinum, Gold, or Silver Installers, based on meeting a range of performance benchmarks that promote best-in-class customer service. EIN benchmarks include product certification status, relationship duration, and homeowner satisfaction ratings. For more information about how to join the Enphase Installer Network in Australia, please visit the website.

“Our installers are central to our success because they are the face of Enphase for homeowners and small business owners, and our goal with the EIN is to continuously improve the experience of doing business with Enphase,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We consider it our job to provide outstanding product quality, performance, and reliability and also back our products with world-class customer support and ease of doing business. The EIN will help improve the bottom line for our installer partners in Australia and gives them another reason to continue being enthusiastic evangelists of our company and products.”

As part of the ongoing digital transformation at Enphase, the EIN is backed by significant enhancements to the installer-facing functionality of the Enphase Enlighten™ platform. The digital components available to EIN members combine the power of sophisticated analytics with business growth tools, customer support enhancements, and services that can help installers deliver an outstanding customer experience over the long lifespan of Enphase solar systems. Homeowners in Australia can easily locate an EIN installer in their area using the Find an Installer tool.

“Our focus on quality meant that we were the first solar installer in Australia to realize the major advantages that Enphase products deliver, not only for our customers, but also in ease of installation, service, and large-scale fleet management,” said Jonathan Fisk, director at Solaray Energy, an Enphase Platinum Installer. “By equipping partners with tools for growth and helping consumers easily find reputable solar installers, the EIN represents a customer experience step change for the Australian solar industry. As a company committed to Enphase technology, we are delighted to join this exciting program.”

“In a very competitive solar market, the EIN enables us to double down on quality and customer experience and truly sets our business apart from the competition,” said Daniel Shelfer, managing director at Keen 2B Green, an Enphase Platinum Installer. “In the same way that Enphase products help mitigate the complexity, limitations, and installation workarounds that come with standard solar, the advanced digital tools and brand benefits that the EIN provides will empower further customer service excellence and help accelerate our growth.”

“As the new South Australian Smarter Homes Regulations highlight, the solar industry in Australia is ever-evolving and our customers require reliable, high-quality and future-proof solutions,” said Sam Craft, director at NRG Solar, an Enphase Gold Installer. “Enphase allows us to deliver on this brief. For example, Enphase microinverters met all the new standards without any design changes required. In addition, the EIN sets a benchmark for installer enablement and digital innovation, both of which will further enhance the superior service and solar outcomes we provide to our customers.”

“With an emphasis on customer experience combined with truly powerful digital functionality, the EIN is an essential tool for us,” said David Bruce, managing director at Essential Solar, an Enphase Silver Installer. “The quality and reliability of Enphase microinverters, combined with the support of the EIN, greatly helps to simplify the job of selling high-performance and reliable solar solutions. The EIN strengthens our ability to leverage our partnership with Enphase to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/au and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, Enlighten and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the advantages of Enphase Energy’s products and technology, including expected safety, reliability, efficiency, value, performance, being “future-proof”, the ease of installation and of monitoring and maintenance; and the services and products provided by our partners and our ability to help in their operations. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

