Georgia Attorney Tom Holder Awarded For Workers’ Comp Contributions

Georgia workers’ compensation attorney named a recipient of WorkCompCentral’s 2020 Comp Laude® Awards

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas L. Holder , a Georgia work injury lawyer and cofounder of the Atlanta law of Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorneys, has been selected as a recipient of WorkCompCentral’s 2020 Comp Laude® Award in the category of Applicant / Claimant Attorney.



“It is a tremendous honor to win this award,” said Holder. “Many thanks to Kristin Chavez of WorkCompCentral for her leadership and organization of the Comp Laude Awards, Tammy Boyd for having the confidence to nominate me, and to our State Board of Workers’ Compensation Chair, Frank McKay, for writing on my behalf. I’d also like to thank my longtime partner, Jim Long, and current partner, Ben Gerber, for creating an environment in which I could do the work that has been recognized by this Award.”

This year’s award ceremony, which was initially set to take place at the Pasèa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, CA, was held virtually on Thursday, December 3. Thirteen recipients were presented their awards online for outstanding contributions to the workers’ compensation industry.

The Comp Laude® Awards , which borrows its name from the Latin phrase “cum laude” commonly used in academic settings, is a coveted honor in the workers’ compensation industry. Candidates are nominated by their peers in recognition of their significant industry contributions.

This year, WorkCompCentral received over 220 nominations from across the U.S. in 10 categories: Injured Worker, Applicant/Claimant Attorney, Defense Attorney, Medical Professional, Industry Leader, Employer, Service Provider/Vendor, Claims Professional, Work Comp Philanthropy, Agent/Broker and some write-in categories.

“It has been my privilege to represent Georgia claimants attorneys on the national stage,” said Tom. “We have a great group that can stand with the lawyers in any other state in the nation.”

About Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorneys

With over 50 years of combined experience in work injury cases, experienced Atlanta workers’ compensation attorney Thomas Holder provides exceptional representation to injured workers suffering from back and neck injuries , catastrophic injuries , head and brain injuries and other common workplace accidents. He also advocates on behalf of workers nationwide in his past service as President of the Workers’ Injury Law & Advocacy Group and he is an active member of The College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers, the State Bar of Georgia and other industry organizations. You can reach Tom at the firm’s office locations in Atlanta, Columbus and Athens, Georgia.

Contact information

Thomas Holder

Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorney

(678) 802-8650

tholder@gerberholderlaw.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eb538e5-0d39-4a00-a638-f7e02c6d6bc4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64b18833-ce6f-4279-a5b4-c0f17ebede4b