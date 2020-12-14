Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (13th December 2020)
As at 13 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 11 246 confirmed cases, including 9 451 recoveries and 307 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,982 in the last 365 days.
As at 13 December 2020, Zimbabwe had 11 246 confirmed cases, including 9 451 recoveries and 307 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.