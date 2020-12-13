It's a HO HO HO-liday at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast with Christmas traditions, gift ideas, recipes and specials

Innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark welcome guests to Holden House during the holiday season Holden House provides a warm welcome during the Christmas and holiday season and throughout the year Over a thousand white lights, garlands, and wreaths invoke the spirit of the season at Holden House

The holidays are a celebration of traditions at Holden House in Colorado with Christmas adornments and holiday getaways during the winter season.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Holden House, the holidays are especially jolly with Christmas trees throughout the inn and happy cheer to make your stay relaxing and romantic. You will find three side-by-side Victorian homes, situated in a residential area just one mile west of downtown Colorado Springs, one mile east of historic Old Colorado City and four miles from quaint Manitou Springs. Within the adjacent complex of three Victorian painted lady homes, the inn features the turreted Main House, the Rose Victorian and the Carriage House, each with two separate and well-appointed suites.

While the world of travel has changed with an increasing number of alternative overnight accommodations, you can be assured that Holden House is dedicated to maintaining the overall quality, hospitality and cleanliness in this traditional boutique-style inn, combined with a delicious gourmet breakfast served each morning. Ample off-street parking areas makes for easy in-easy out.

The Holden House has introduced new this year, an online recipe and holiday photo blog on the Holden House website, a holiday email newsletter and is focusing on increasing their social media presence, updating the Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest posts to respond to business challenges predicated by the pandemic this year. You'll also find videos of Christmases past and great follow along recipe videos on the inn's YouTube channel. Innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark, continue to receive rave reviews for the hospitality and gourmet breakfasts and have adapted to current health guidelines to maintain a safe and healthy environment for guests to getaway with the assurance of clean and well-appointed suites for guest comfort. The website lists COVID-19 updates to keep guests informed of local and state guidelines as well as ongoing awards for "Housekeeping Excellence" by AAA.

"The holidays have always been a special time for us to celebrate Christmas traditions and welcome guests of all faiths to enjoy our unique collections of angels, nutcrackers and family ornament heirlooms", say Innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark. "It's a special time for us and we're grateful to be able to share our excitement for the season with our guests".

Full gourmet breakfasts, welcome cookies, 24 Hour Coffee and Tea, afternoon snacks, wine and beverages are included in your stay. Each morning, guests are treated to a complimentary full breakfast that's included in your room rate and served in the main house dining room with appropriate social distancing. An optional breakfast served ensuite is also available for an additional fee so you can enjoy in the privacy of your room. In addition, innkeepers will prepare an individual evening snack tray and glass of wine or beverage that you can take to your suite or enjoy in one of the many common areas, indoor or out. Onsite you'll have access to a K-Cup Coffee maker with a limited selection, so feel free to bring your own K-Cups if you have your own favorites. There is also a hot water kettle and a hot tea selection available during your stay. The inn adheres to social distancing and follows CDC and local health guidelines for COVID-19 and is open for business. Being a small property with side-by-side Victorian homes, guests can enjoy privacy in a safe and comfortable environment. Each of the suites boast private baths, king or queen beds, sitting areas and fireplaces, especially romantic during the cooler winter months.

The latest Holden House email newsletter features local holiday activities such as the Cowboy Christmas Jubilee with the world-famous Flying W Wranglers, a history about NORAD's Colorado Springs based Santa Tracker, Ice Skating in downtown Colorado Springs and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari. It also updates guests about dining out during restaurant restrictions and adapting to local health regulations.

If you're looking for a place for a holiday stay, Holden House is the place to be, offering homespun hospitality combined with boutique-style upscale accommodations. The inn can be contacted by calling 719-471-3980 or visiting the website at www.HoldenHouse.com and Gift Certificates are also available to reserve ahead or purchase for use at a later date.

12 Trees of Christmas Holidays in Colorado at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn