SunTel Technologies Celebrates 13 Years of Providing Genuine Managed IT Services in Toronto

The company’s goal is to help businesses flourish through unique solution-based thinking strategies.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned SunTel Technologies is pleased to announce it has been providing Toronto Managed IT Services for 13 successful years.SunTel Technologies is an established Toronto managed IT services company that provides Canadian businesses with professional, customized, and genuine IT support. The company believes ‘more uptime means a better bottom line’ and offers unprecedented customer support which nurtures long-term relationships with all clients.In the company’s most recent news, SunTel Technologies is thrilled to announce it celebrated 13 years of Toronto IT support this year. During this time, SunTel Technologies has partnered with hundreds of businesses to help them reach their goals through customized IT resources and support.“13 years is a long time to be in business for any industry, but in the IT business it’s a lifetime,” says founder of SunTel Technologies, Lloyd Aloysius. “We feel we’ve not just survived but have flourished for so long thanks to our genuine care for our clients, and for our ability to use unique thinking to find solutions to their technology problems.”Throughout the company’s years in operation, SunTel Technologies has established a host of proven and effective managed IT services Toronto . These Toronto IT support services help businesses to deploy, maintain, and protect their technology and include:◆ Managed Services◆ Business Continuity Planning◆ IT Consulting◆ Virtualization◆ Cloud Services◆ Network Management & Security◆ Remote IT support◆ And so much more!For more information about Toronto managed IT services, please visit https://www.sunteltechnologies.ca/ About the CompanySince 2007, SunTel Technologies Inc has been providing Canadian businesses with renowned IT support and communication services. The company’s powerful, flexible technology solutions and computer support delivers the exact reliability and performance needed to get the most out of a technology investment.