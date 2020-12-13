Iran: Defiant youth step up anti-regime activities in second week of December

The local population enthusiastically welcomed these activities, which were carried out despite the security forces being on maximum alert.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, December 12, 2020, defiant youth targeted the General Directorate of Prisons in Karaj, Alborz Province, which is affiliated with the regime’s Judiciary and a security organ.

Two days earlier, the defiant youth targeted the so-called Imam Sajjad suppressive center in Gachsaran, an IRGC bassij base in Neyshabour, the IRGC’s so-called Imam Ali security battalion in Tehran, and a poster of the eliminated Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani. The entrances and signs of those locations were set on fire.

On Tuesday, December 8, the entrance of the office of the Friday prayer leader and Khamenei’s representative in Khorramabad (Lorestan Province) and on Monday, the entrance of the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya warehouses were set ablaze in Tehran.

In three separate actions on Sunday, December 6, defiant youth torched the entrance of the so-called Vali-e Asr repressive seminary in Isfahan’s Parvin Etesami Street, the IRGC’s Meqdad Bassij base and another Bassij base in the city of Mashhad, northeast Iran.

Contact
Company/Organization
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

