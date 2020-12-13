Iran: Defiant youth step up anti-regime activities in second week of December
The local population enthusiastically welcomed these activities, which were carried out despite the security forces being on maximum alert.”PARIS, FRANCE, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, December 12, 2020, defiant youth targeted the General Directorate of Prisons in Karaj, Alborz Province, which is affiliated with the regime’s Judiciary and a security organ.
Two days earlier, the defiant youth targeted the so-called Imam Sajjad suppressive center in Gachsaran, an IRGC bassij base in Neyshabour, the IRGC’s so-called Imam Ali security battalion in Tehran, and a poster of the eliminated Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani. The entrances and signs of those locations were set on fire.
On Tuesday, December 8, the entrance of the office of the Friday prayer leader and Khamenei’s representative in Khorramabad (Lorestan Province) and on Monday, the entrance of the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya warehouses were set ablaze in Tehran.
In three separate actions on Sunday, December 6, defiant youth torched the entrance of the so-called Vali-e Asr repressive seminary in Isfahan’s Parvin Etesami Street, the IRGC’s Meqdad Bassij base and another Bassij base in the city of Mashhad, northeast Iran.
The local population enthusiastically welcomed these activities, which were carried out despite the security forces being on maximum alert.
