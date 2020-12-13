Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 13 December 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,361,271) deaths (55,989), and recoveries (2,004,985) by region:
Central (68,473 cases; 1,223 deaths; 61,805 recoveries): Burundi (728; 1; 630), Cameroon (25,143; 443; 22,177), CAR (4,936; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,751; 102; 1,603), Congo (6,049; 99; 4,891), DRC (14,342; 350; 12,465), Equatorial Guinea (5,185; 85; 5,058), Gabon (9,330; 63; 9,182), Sao Tome & Principe (1,009; 17; 947)
Eastern (296,216; 5,550; 224,092): Comoros (628; 7; 606), Djibouti (5,725; 61; 5,612), Eritrea (711; 0; 564), Ethiopia (116,297; 1,803; 92,449), Kenya (91,526; 1,586; 72,596), Madagascar (17,587; 259; 16,992), Mauritius (515; 10; 478), Rwanda (6,528; 56; 5,892), Seychelles (187; 0; 182), Somalia (4,579; 121; 3,529), South Sudan (3,206; 62; 3,043), Sudan (21,147; 1,344; 12,227), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (27,071; 220; 9,744)
Northern (821,405; 21,409; 669,941): Algeria (91,638; 2,584; 60,028), Egypt (121,089; 6,898; 104,710**), Libya (89,880, 1,278; 59,839), Mauritania (10,780; 222; 8,022), Morocco (397,597; 6,589; 353,098), Tunisia (110,393; 3,836; 84,218), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (957,601; 24,839; 848,115): Angola (16,161; 366; 8,841), Botswana (10,931; 37; 9,940), Eswatini (6,714; 127; 6,331), Lesotho (2,250; 44; 1,319), Malawi (6,063; 186; 5,491), Mozambique (16,812; 140; 14,795), Namibia (16,269; 160; 14,582), South Africa (852,965; 23,106; 760,118), Zambia (18,217; 366; 17,339), Zimbabwe (11,219; 307; 9,359)
Western (217,576; 2,968; 201,032): Benin (3,090, 44; 2,972), Burkina Faso (3,894; 71; 2,858), Cape Verde (11,302; 110; 10,922), Côte d'Ivoire (21,639; 133; 21,261), Gambia (3,779; 123; 3,645), Ghana (52,933; 328; 51,676), Guinea (13,420; 79; 12,657), Guinea-Bissau (2,444; 44; 2,337), Liberia (1,676; 83; 1,358), Mali (5,721; 189; 3,566), Niger (2,199; 80; 1,276), Nigeria (72,757; 1,194; 65,850), Senegal (17,061; 349; 16,059), Sierra Leone (2,440; 75; 1,850), Togo (3,221; 66; 2,745)
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 120,611 recoveries for Egypt. Correct values now listed.